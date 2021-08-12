Unknown Gunmen Fear Hits Monarchs, PGs, Youth Leaders .As IPOB Warns Ndigbo



A new wave of fear has gripped traditional rulers and youth leaders in Igboland as the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has issued a warning against betrayal to their group.

The leadership of IPOB has sent a warning to people of the South East states, especially the monarchs and youth leaders who it warned to desist from betraying them.

Trumpeta online checks revealed that the warning came as a result of allegations from the groups that traditional rulers, President Generals and Youth leaders are allegedly working in concert with those who terrorize IPOB members and ESN operatives in the States.

Since this information has been gaining prominence in the social media platform, Trumpeta learnt that several Ezes, PGs and youth leaders having been worried about the threat.

Trumpeta was informed that what may have triggered off the fear is the increased rate of extra judicial killings through beheading process, unwarranted assassinations and burning of houses in Imo State.

Only recently, not less than five cases of beheading have been recorded in Orlu area as well as burning of houses traced to the activities of the unknown gunmen.

In some of the videos characterizing the killings, the victims were alleged to be saboteurs working against the interest of the group, hence the resort of the unknown gunmen to beheading and other bizarre means of suffering the victims to death.

In view of the above, there is uneasy calm in Igbo communities over the new threat from the IPOB/ESN.

Trumpeta further leant that in some Orlu communities, residents have deserted the area for fear of being apprehended and treated as saboteur by the rampaging unknown gunmen.

Cases of improper killings have been recorded which have instilled fear into the people.