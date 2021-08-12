Akabor Ahiara Ezeship: God Revealed Okorocha Will Replace Our Late King, Says Pastor Anthony Ashimole



By Okey Alozie

The General Overseer, God’s Liberation and Healing Ministry, Akabor Ahiara in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Pastor Anthony Ashimole on Thursday in a chat with newsmen in Owerri, revealed that God has already crowned Lucky Okorocha (Eze Elect) as the new king that will replace late Eze Donatus Eke (The former King of Akabor Ahiazu autonomous community)

The man of narrated that he was going to preach the word of God to people recently and on his way he had an encounter with the Lord and he revealed to him that Lucky Okorocha, an illustrious son of Umueze in Akabor Ahiara autonomous community, has been made king to replace the dead Eze who died few years ago.

He disclosed that in that revelation, he saw Lucky Okorocha (Eze elect) already seated on the throne as king of Akabor Ahiara, adding other aspirants of the Ezeship position came and paid him homage.

He further revealed that one of the aspirants begged to be given the opportunity to nominate a special adviser that will work with the new Eze but the Pastor said he vehemently objected to that request “I saw Lucky Okorocha, our son seating as king while other aspirants pay him homage as ruler of Akabor Ahiara autonomous community” the pastor revealed.

Speaking further, Pastor Ashimole confirmed that Lucky Okorocha is the best among equals and has all the good qualities to become the next King of Akabor Ahiara after the late Eze Dona Ekeh, who according to him did well when he was alive.

The man of God warned against any evil plan to turn things upside down or change God declaration on the Akabor Ahiara Ezeship stool.

He therefore maintained that the perfect will of God must be actualized soonest adding that Lucky Okorocha is already an Eze in the spiritual realm as it will soon manifest in the physical realm.

The Pastor insisted that what God said is unstoppable by any man or woman on earth. He advise those in authority to do the right thing to avoid the wrath of God.

He said that God is watching all of us in whatever we are doing.

I can’t say what God did not reveal” Pastor Ashimole submitted.

He narrated how he started praying for God to reveal the truth to him. The opposition group as we gathered declared that Umueze is no longer part of Akabor autonomous community.

Few people from the opposing side who spoke to our reporter revealed that Umueze the home village of Lucky Okorocha has gotten autonomous status and of which it is no longer part the old autonomous community again.

Reacting on this allegation, the Pastor said it is not true at all.

He cleared the air by saying that there is no evidence by the opposition group to convince government that autonomous status was given to Umueze.

He explained that the constitution of the land did not give room for hereditary system but rotational.

He emphasized that Akabor Ahiara autonomous community is divided into two namely; Umueze and Umuche.

According to him Umuche is the first son of Akabor and it was from that place that the first king was produced in the name of Eze Dona Eke. He said it was written in the constitution that after Eze Dona Eke reigned as king of Akabor, the next king will come from Umueze, unfortunately, Umuche is now protesting on what is writing in the constitution.

This paper gathered that the state government is making plans to replace dead Ezes of autonomous communities in Imo and any moment from now those are qualified to replace the dead Ezes will be given staff of office.