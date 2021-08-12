Revealed: How APC Leaders of Imo Governor’s Camp Shared Positions During Ward Congress . See Details of Who Got What Inside



Facts have emerged how the All Progressive Congress, APC conducted the party’s ward congress in the 27 LGAs of Imo State.

Recall that in line with the party’s program released by the National Caretaker Committee, ward congress were held in Imo State two weeks ago.

Trumpeta noted that before the conduct of the primaries, stories were rife of confusion rocking the party and skirmishes among the party leaders, especially those that belong to Senator Hope Uzodinma faction of the party.

Despite the conclusion of the exercise which witnessed parallel congresses that saw to the emergence of different lists of ward executives, Trumpeta can reveal that the list of ward excos were shared by the apex leaders believed to be loyal to governor Uzodinma.

This newspaper who has been monitoring proceedings after the ward congresses got informed that in Mbaise clan, former Deputy Governor, Dr Ada Okwuonu who is now incharge of Imo SUBEB was said to have been handed the LGAs under a harmonization program initiated by the governor.

Trumpeta learnt that during the heat of complaints concerning the conduct of the congress, Uzodinma called for a pre congress meeting where he advocated for harmonization among the leaders, while urging leaders to close rank for peaceful exercise.

The former deputy governor coordinated the three Mbaise LGAs but reports have it that she produced the list for her Ezinihitte LGA while the TC chairman of Ahiazu LGA, Chief Larry Chikwe and former Reps member, Hon Nnana Raphael Igbokwe, the House member, Hon Sam Otuibe were said to have shared the positions in the LGA. In Aboh Mbaise, it was former Commissioner, Dr Iyke Njoku, Emma Njoku , Charles Ogu and the House member who took charge. The three were said to have shared the ward excos of the entire LGA.

However, that of Ikeduru were the Deputy Governor hails from is still raising dust following accusation levelled against one of the leaders, Chief Charles Amadi (Charlvon) who was accused to have made the list alone.

Trumpeta was told that based on Uzodinma’s template for peace, the Deputy Governor, Chalvon, Uzoma Obiyo, Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe, Kelechi Nwagwu and the galaxy of political leaders from the area, including the TMC chairman, Iwuamadi were supposed to have been part of the sharing. Outcome of the final list is still being awaited.

In Mbaitoli, despite efforts to shut out the caretaker chairman of the party in the state, Prince Marcon Nlemigbo, Trumpeta was told he also shared from the ward list. In Owerri North, it was ageless politician, Prince Lemmy Akakem and new entrant into the scene and business mogul, Chief Mbata, while the majority leader of the House, Onyemaechi Dele, and other notable leaders arranged that of Owerri West, ENTRACO GM, and notable ally of Uzodinma had Owerri Municipal in his kitty.

New entrant to the party, former governor Ikedi Ohakim and former Speaker Collins Chiji are among the leaders who got Isiala Mbano LGA ward, list of Excos, while the Speaker, Rt Hon Paul Emeziem had no one to contend for his Onuimo LGA.

Secretary to the state government, Chief Cosmas Iwu with the Minister of Education Senator , Chief Emeka Nwajiuba were said to have been given the task to handle Okigwe South Fed Constituency comprising Obowo, Ihitte/Uboma and Ehime Mbano LGAs.

Part of Orlu is said to be in the hands of the governor where he dictated what happened to the list. Similarly, the Chief of Staff, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie was incharge of Nkwerre and with the inputs of Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu, they extended their control to other LGAs like Nwangele, Isu and Njaba.

Ohaji/Egbema has former Speaker, Rt Hon Goodluck Opiah controlling affairs leaving the MD of ISOPADEC, Chief Charles Orie and the TC chairman with a fraction of some wards.

Trumpeta investigation reveals that the list is being looked into at the National Office before final publication is made public.