IMSU Alumni Europe Chapter Meets

It was an epoch making event for former graduates of the Imo State University, IMSU, based in Europe as the marked her maiden virtual get together.

The event was put together by the Office of the Social Secretary of the Association headed by Hon. Joy Chinwe Aguguo.

Trumpeta was informed that the event featured icebreaker, remarkable love garden moments, throw back pictures and lots more.

According to the Chairman of IMSU Alumni Europe Chapter, Comrade Nnamdi Iyioku, the highlight of the event was the resolve by all members of the Association to work to make a remarkable imprint in the citadel of learning as a way of giving back to the institution that nurtured them into limelight.

Prayers were offered for the continued progress and well-being of the Association and for greater participation by members.