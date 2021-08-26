LGA Party Congress; Uzodinma Moves To Take Imo APC

With the September 4th 2021 date for the conduct of the LGA congress of the APC in Imo Sate, Governor Hope Uzodinma is said to be planning to take control of the exercise in the state.

Trumpeta was informed that following the crisis that characterized the conduct of the ward congresses and the attendant skirmishes trailing it, Uzodinma is said to be making efforts to take full charge of the party by organizing top flight meeting with stakeholders before the congress.

This newspaper gathered that the post ward congress crisis which somehow affected the unity of purpose in the governor’s political camp, has forced the governor to take precautionary ahead the LGA congress.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Trumpeta exclusively learnt that Uzodinma will be meeting with select apex leaders drawn from the respective LGAs. The essence of the meeting is to review the ward congress and again use the opportunity to plan well for the coming LGA congresses. A source from Govt House, Owerri said “ the governor doesn’t want more trouble therefore, he wants peace, hence the leaders have been invited for meeting”.