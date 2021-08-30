LGA Congress: 2023 Imo APC Elective Position Seekers Woo Uzodinma For Structure



This Saturday’s Local Government Areas, LGA, congresses of the All Progressive Congress, APC, have opened a new style for elective office seekers who want a position in the next general election.

Trumpeta learnt that despite the hullabaloo that trailed the ward congresses, that of the 27 LGAs of Imo will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Apparently aware the role LGA executives play in the choice of the party’s candidates for general elections, those who have their minds in one position or the other are said to be looking the way the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who is the party’s leader.

Trumpeta learnt that some of those said to have ambitions to run for elective positions are surreptiously working underground to capture the LGA structure.

Our correspondent who has been monitoring the conduct of the exercise discovered that most of those angling to have their LGA party structure intact, are those, speculations are rife they are eyeing one elective position in 2023.

It was further gathered that most of them are besieging the governor to allow them have control of their LGA structures to enable them have those to support their 2023 ambition.

Part of the tactics to draw the attention of the governor to their said is to join the social media war against those opposed to the Uzodinma government.

Trumpeta observed that majority of those in this class are those who didn’t fight with Uzodinma for the 2019 governorship election. It was observed that the likes of Reps member, Chike Okafor who was of the Rochas Okorocha camp in the run up to the 2019 election as well as former Reps member of Ahiazu/Ezinihitte LGA, Hon Raphael Nnanna Igbokwe have started drawing support for the governor to enable him get the Okigwe South Federal Constituency structure and Ahiazu/Ezinihitte in 2023 respectively.

Okafor was Okorocha’s first finance commissioner before he rode on the back of the former governor to get a party’s ticket and Reps membership in 2015.

After a second term, Okafor from Obowo is reported to be seeking a third attempt at the House of Reps or better still move to the Senate. But without Uzodinma’s support, it may be a cul de sac for him, hence, he is reported to be seeking the governor’s face by defending him in the social media.

Okafor is one of those who have condemned the done report of Thisday newspaper. The Reps member was quoted to have said “this descent to oughrigh lies and forgery by the opposition is too childish and outlandish. This is no more politics”. Also, in this category is Igbokwe. Igbokwe who started off his journey in the Reps as PDP member left the party to join Okorocha’s arm of APC where he championed the ambition of Uche Nwosu in Mbaiseland. He is said to be finding a route to Uzodinma to ensure he gets a structure to return to the Federal House.

It was also learnt that others who have a position in mind are using other means to get the attention of the governor to enable them get elective offices in 2023.