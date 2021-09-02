IRI JI ORJI FESTIVAL HOLDS SEPTEMBER 4TH 2021

BY AMAECHI CHIDINMA

On Saturday 4th of September, 2021 all roads will lead to Orji in Owerri North LGA as the Monarch HRH Eze Dr. Innocent C. Opara (Eze Ugo II of Orji Autonomous Community and Indigenes both at home and diaspora welcome dignitaries, friends and well wishers for their annual iri ji cultural festival. The event will be crowned with the recognition and grand reception of two of their illustrious sons, amidst funfair and other attraction.

In a chat with Trumpeta, Ace broadcaster and award winning Imo State best documentary producer of Governor Hope Uzodinma’s Merit Award, Mr. Jerry Osuji who also doubles as the chairman media and publicity sub- committee for the 2021 iri ji Eze Orji spoke on behalf of the Organizing Committee Chairman, Barrister Chima Anozie (Home base) former gubernatorial Aspirant for APC in the 2019 election and ardent supporter of the 3 R share prosperity government.

Mr Jerry Osuji describe the upcoming iri ji festival as a cultural revival of Orji Community, he said the essence of iri ji Orji Festival is to bring the people of Orji from far and near to not only appreciate their cultural heritage but also to look into other issue and contribute ideas that will bring about peace, unity and development in Orji Community. He express happiness that the event is coming at the right time despite the recent happening in the State, he commended the sons and daughter of Orji community, in-laws, friends and well wishers for their overwhelming support, contributions and for their continued show of unprecedented solidarity to see that 2021 iri ji is a reality. He added that the occasion will also give the people of Orji the golden opportunity to address specific issues that are militating against the expectation of Orji Community.

The festival is also expected to showcase the convocation of eminent stakeholders in Orji Community for a proposed peace initiative designed to bring any dissenting views on a round table with a view to instill lasting peace and harmony in Orji community. Dignitaries expected at the event includes; Traditional Ruler, sons and daughters of Orji at home and Diaspora, youths, women and children and hosts of others.