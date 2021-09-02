Imo PDP Shakes Over Devt In National Office, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter led by Chief Charles Ugwu has been calm, watching with bated interest the development at the National Headquarter in Abuja about the National Chairmanship position.

According to sources from the party office in Okigwe Road, Owerri, the party derives its power from Wadata Plaza, where the party headquarter is located, and therefore has every reason to be interested in what happens in Abuja.

Trumpeta learnt that since the battle to replace the former National Chairman, Chief Uche Secondus began, the Imo chapter of the party had remained a spectator waiting how the entire exercise will pan out, since the party in the State cannot change the situation.

“The PDP Imo State chapter is interested in what is happening in Abuja to the extent that the scenario does not topdoe our party. But whatever becomes the final situation, Imo PDP remains intact, and keyed to the National Office. What is important is PDP, not individuals or offices” a sources told Trumpeta.

It was further discovered that although the former Chairman, Uche Secondus was admired in Imo for his openness and penchant at running the party transparently, but it is not the decision of Imo PDP alone to decide who becomes the National Chairman, as the party works for the progress of the party at all times.

Further investigation indicates that the embattled National Chairman has even been suspended from his Ward in Andoni, Rivers State which has compounded his situation as he fights to remain in office till December.

Sources said that Imo PDP has remained calm under the leadership of Ugwu, who is an experienced man, with age, which makes him a father figure.

Trumpeta was also told that whatever happens in Abuja, the PDP in Imo remains peaceful, with former Governor Emeka Ihedioha, the darling to a majority PDP followers in Imo State, following his stunning seven months performance in Government as Governor of Imo State.

“Ihedioha’s sterling performance in Government in just seven months has etched his name in the hearts of Imo people. Most of those remaining in PDP in Imo State today is because of Ihedioha” Trumpeta was told.