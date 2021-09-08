Presidential Visit: Disturb Peace In Imo, See Hell, Govt Warns .Explains Purpose Of Visit Projects For Commissioning .Dismisses Sit-At-Home Threat, Allay Fears



By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The Government of Imo state has sent a warning signal to anybody or group of persons planning to disturb peace and tranquility of the state during the presidential visit of his Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria , President Mohammed Buhari.

Buhari is on a presidential visit to commission some road projects and interact with selected group of South East leaders.

This was revealed in a press conference held yesterday at the State Secretariat office of the Hon Commissioner for Information and Strategy Chief Declan Emelumba.

According to Chief Declan Emelumba, anybody that tries to bridge security or disturb peace of the state during the visit is doing so at his or her own risk.

Speaking against the backdrop of call by outlawed Pro Biafra group, IPOB calling for total sit-at-home in Igboland because of Buhari’s visit, the information Commissioner disclosed that security in the state is intact to checkmate any disturbances.

According to him, security agencies have fortified their apparatus to protect all and keep off any attempt to disturb the peace in the state.

Speaking about the IPOB threat, Emelumba dismissed the call adding that the call has nothing to do with the coming of Mr President.

On the visit of the president, Emelumba further said that the commissioning of roads in Imo will be phase by phase in other to capture all the necessary things needed to be done.

He added that the main point of the projects to be Commissioned is the Balloon underground project Tunnel that channels floods to Lake Nwaebere .

“The Balloon Tunnel is design to carry flood from relief market to the river in other to have free flow of water after rain fall in Owerri “.

Commissioner Emelumba mentioned some of the projects of the governor senator Hope Uzodinma is going to present to the president to commission to include, Naza, Nekeda Ihiagwa Roads Balloon Tunnel Underground and Ultra Modern Executive Chambers.

He used the opportunity to inform that after the commissioning of the projects by Mr President , there will be a close door meeting with some selected South East leaders who are going to interface with the president over the challenges of South East Zone.

He further disclosed that all the South East governors will be in Imo state today to welcome the president on his first official visit ,adding that the visit is a historical one as it has not been this massive.