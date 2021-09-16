Final Battle For Imo APC Structure Begins .Party Releases Programs For State Congress .Nlemigbo May Lose State Chairmanship Position



The expected climax for supremacy battle ravaging members of the Imo State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, will come up first week of October as the National Caretaker Working Committee has released the time table for the program.

Imo State Chapter of the party has been a melting point of power struggle among key stakeholders of APC in the state since the Congresses to elect officers of the party commenced.

From the ward to the LGA Congresses, it has been unpalatable stories from the members who lamented of irregularities and undue process in the selection of the party officials.

Without any challenges, the State Congress will be held on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, said the sale of forms will commence on Wednesday, 15th September and end on Monday, 27th September, 2021.

Screening of aspirants for state executive positions will take place from Wednesday 29th to Thursday 30th September, 2021. Appeals arising from state congresses is scheduled from 9th to 16th October, 2021.”“On the cost of nomination forms, aspirants for the position of state chairman will purchase forms at the cost of N100,000. Deputy state chairman, secretary and treasurer aspirants will pay N50,000.“Aspirants for the position of senatorial chairmen are to purchase forms at N50,000; senatorial youth leader N30,000 and other offices N30,000.“Female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees for each position.

Trumpeta learnt that already the party leaders in the state have started perfecting strategies to ensure they are part of the process to produce the state officials.

It was learnt that as usual, the state governor who is the leader of the party in the state would take full charge to ensure his choice candidates emerge even as other leaders are also eager to produce other state officials.

Before now, the leaders have been at each others neck for the party positions at ward and LGA levels.

The newspaper was told that those with 2023 election ambitions and other key stakeholders are the ones at war over the party structure.

While the ones with ambitions are working to have the party officials who would be automatic delegates to nominate them for positions, other leaders involved in the battle for structures want to control their wards and LGAs.

Going from what transpired during the LGA Congress where the six critical positions at the council level were left for the governor to nominate, the onus to also produce the statutory offices at the state level may be left in the hands of Senator Hope Uzodinmma.

Trumpeta further learnt that with the commencement of the sale of forms, the zoning and allocation of offices will open the door for another round of hostilities.