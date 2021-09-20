I Can’t Join Failed Imo APC Leaders— Says Emeana

Tunji Adedeji

The Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State and former member of the state House of Assembly, Nze Ray Emeana has denied decamping from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Emeana added that “ I will only leave PDP any day am leaving politics, except there is a merger between APC and PDP aside this nothing on earth can make me join failed APC “

The former university don said this on Sunday while addressing journalists regarding recent reports that he was delaying his excite to the ruling APC.

He said a party that could not appoint Commissioners for the past 6 months has nothing to offer Imo people and myself.

“I remain a strong member of the leading opposition PDP in the state. For avoidance of doubt, no member of the failed APC administration had approached me. They cannot because they know I won’t join them” I’m a contented person and not like Femi Fani-Kayode.”

He said these allegations show the level of frustrations in Imo State chapter of the APC.

He said before now ,APC had the impression that if they took Ogubundu Nwadike, former publicity secretary of PDP that PDP is finished but they are now frustrated to know that our party is still very strong and formidable in the state.

He explained further that Imo PDP is not in any crisis.

His words, “Let me also correct the impression that I’m Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha’s attacking dog, Ihedioha is an outstanding person so he can speak for himself. I attack only those working hard to destroy what Imo stands for.”

“Moreover, Emeka Ihedioha’s 12 years as a federal lawmaker and 7 months as the Governor of Imo State speak for him. Ihedioha has not even declared for Imo gubernatorial seat, remember.”

Emeana further said there must be fairness, equity and justice in Imo State if APC is sincere. They should join the campaign for a governor of Owerri zone extraction.

Recall that a sociopolitical group in Owerri zone, known as Owerri Zone Development Union, OZDU, has said that the Secretary to Imo PDP, Nze Ray Emeana is set to dump the party for the governing APC.

The Publicity Secretary of the OZDU, Stanley Onyechere who stated this on Sunday in Owerri, Imo State said there is an ongoing internal battle in the PDP and Ray Emeana is one of those who want to leave the party.