PLOT TO STOP OHAKIM’S PROSECUTION IN COURT THICKENS, AS ALLIES MOVE TO SAVE FORMER GOVERNOR



The last may not have been heard of the Outcome of the Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court Abuja ruling on the assumption of the Prosecution of Dr Ikedi Godson Ohakim over alleged offence.

By the ruling, the former IMO State Governor Dr Ikedi Ohakim is to be re-arraigned on Thursday 21st October 2021.

To this end, it was learnt that one of Dr Ikedi Ohakim’s long time ally (names withheld) has embarked on a venture to see how the former governor would be left off the hook without prosecution.

It was learnt that sympathizers of the former Governor who are uncomfortable with the interest of some persons in the matter which led to the involvement of the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF are rallying round to intervene and stop the October 21st 2021 re-arraignment trial date from holding.

Trumpeta learnt that Chief Femi Falana (SAN) of the Falana and Falana Chambers has been brought in to be the lead Counsel against Dr Ikedi Ohakim In the matter