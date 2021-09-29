APGA Wants Uzodinma To Wake From Slumber On Refuse Dumps, Dirts In Owerri

Worried by high level of dirt and refuse deposit in the state capital, Owerri, the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA has asked Governor Hope Uzodinma to wake up from slumber.

According to the party through the DG Imo APGA media, Owerri, famed in the past as one of the cleanness state capital in the country, has lost it glory and a shadow of old self.

The party said “A movement round Owerri metropolis shows that the Capital City is now among the dirtiest in Nigeria. Where do we start from? Wethedral Road that used to be a wonderful sight to behold since it is the only road that leads straight to Imo Government House from the Airport, has suddenly become a valley of indiscriminate refuse dump coupled with the unpleasant presence of beggars and persons with mental health issues.

Ala Owerri is now favourable environment for beggars and mad persons due to its dirtiness.

“Okigwe Road – Orji; Douglas Road; Orlu Road, especially Amakohia-Akwakuma; World Bank; New Owerri; Onitsha and Aba Roads; Ikenegbu; Bishops Court and other parts of Owerri Capital City are indeed, a harbinger of sort. A stroll along Wethedral Road, between old ITC Park and Government House roundabout would give an individual clearer picture how messy things are at the moment.

“Because of the dirtiness of Owerri Capital City, beggars and mentally unwell persons have occupied everywhere, including. They cook, warehouse their dirty bags and baggage; and worst still, openly defecate in these places without confrontation.

“As a matter of fact, Imo Waste Management Agency does not know its jobs, as Imo Governor does not know his too.

“A visit to Bank Road, Government House Roundabout, Ware House Junction, Douglas Road, Ohaozara Street – Ikenegbu, Aladinma, Mbaise Road, Akwakuma roundabout, Naze Junction, Egbo road, etc. will actually convince anyone that all is not well with Owerri Capital City after all.

“It is very unfortunate how Owerri Capital City lost its glory in cleanliness and security. Since the emergence of the present government, the good people of Imo State have not had breath of fresh air.

“Imo APGA therefore calls on the State government to sit up and stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse, particular on major roads and streets of Owerri Capital City; alongside throwing trash out from moving vehicles, which is a punishable offence. It is unfortunate how the present government has thrown everywhere open for displaced persons from the North and other parts of Nigeria. This as a matter of fact, shows that the government of Senator Hope Uzodinma is not alive to its responsibilities.

“As a Party that really cares for the sufferings and pains of the masses, Imo APGA calls upon Senator Uzodinma to wake up and stop politicking. The lives of Imo people matter a lot. It is dangerous for Ndi Imo to live in such a dirty environment.