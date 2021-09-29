Okorocha’s APC Faction Dares Uzodinma’s Backed State Exco .Dan Nwafor Led Exco Refuses To Accept Nlemigbo Group



Strong indications that the war of attrition between two major factions of APC in Imo State shall continue emerged during the week.

There has been supremacy battle over who is entitled to take charge of the party offices in the State between the two main warring factions.

A group with Mr Dan Nwafor claiming to be the state chairman is strongly opposed to that of Prince Marcon Nlemigbo. Since 2018, APC has not known peace in Imo leading to the existence of two factions laying claim to the party leadership.

It would be recalled that before the 2019 election, the elected state exco of. Dan Nwafor was sacked to bring in that of Prince Marcel Nlemigbo. This development led to the existence of Rescue Mission faction of Nwafor and Coalition factions within the rank and file of the party.

While the Rescue Mission is under the care and control of Senator Rochas Okorocha, a former governor of Imo State, the Coalition with Nlemigbo in charge enjoys the backing of the incumbent, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The Nwafor led group, was dissolved before the 2019 election which prompted the sacked ward, LGA and state executives go to court to seek redress against the action of former national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshimhole.

While Nlemigbo took charge, the Nwafor group kicked against it using the court process which is yet to deliver final judgment on the matter.

While judgment is yet to come, the Nwafor group has been acting in a manner suggesting that they didn’t accept the dissolution and setting up of the caretaker under Nlemigbo.

Apart from rejecting to take part in the membership Revalidation Exercise of APC on the grounds that it was their right to have executed the exercise, Nwafor has continued to dare the Nlemigbo caretaker committee through issuance of notices claiming to be the state chairman.

The latest is the “Thank You” letter to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, thanking him for the NNPC Board Chairman appointment in the person of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume

Details of the letter Trumpeta spotted online read that it came from the APC Imo State with Nwafor and not Nlemigbo appending name as signatory.

By the letter, Trumpeta further learnt that Nwafor led Exco doesn’t recognize Nlemigbo and co.

What however heightened the issue is that both the state and national office of the APC is yet to raise objections to the Nwafor claim.