Incredible: Imo APC Dumps PDP Defectors Ahead Congress .Names Excluded As Party Releases Planning Committee

The All Progressive Congress APC, Imo State has released the list of its State Planning Committee members, as approved by the party’s State Caretaker Committee, led by Chief Marcon Nlemigbo.

However, this list of about more than two hundred persons has no single person from the other party Defectors to Imo APC, especially from PDP.

The document signed by Dr Clement Anozie, the Imo APC Publicity Secretary did not have a date yet fixed for the State congress, which has been shifted for more than four times.

Going though the list, it was discovered that some persons had their names appearing in more than three subcommittees, yet not even one of the PDP defectors made the list.

The Chief of Staff, Government House, Owerri, Chief Nnamdi Anyaehie whose name appeared in many subcommittees, is still chairman of a Subcommittee. Same for the Commissioner for Works, Chief Ralph Nwosu and his Information counterpart, Hon Declan Emelumba who double as subcommittee members as well as chairmen.

Reactions from political observers was that it was an indication that those PDP members who defected to APC are still seen as “Visitors” and not yet trusted by Imo APC, and CampHope members.

Among those who joined APC include former Imo PDP Chairman, Chief Charles Ezekwem, who has “disappeared” from Imo political scene since he jumped into APC.

Sources said that as a former State Chairman of a political party, Imo APC should have at least given Charles Ezekwem membership of one of the Subcommittees as a mark of respect for his former position and experience.

“All those who left PDP for Imo APC have been clearly told by this latest list of Congress Planning Committee that they are not welcome to APC” a top Imo APC member told Trumpeta in confidence.

“You can’t work in Julius Berger and expect to earn salary in CUDDUC Construction Company” he concluded.