Prince Lemmy Akakem Receives Mass Decampees Of Ihittaoha, Owalla Autonomous Communities Oct 23rd

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

On Saturday 23rd of October 2021, history will be made not only in Obibi Ward 11 Urrata but also in Imo State at large ,were the ruling party, shall record mass inflow into its food.

Expectedly, all road will lead to Obibi Ward 11 Uratta , electoral communities comprising of Ihittaoha ( Umunahu and Owaelu) as well as Owalla autonomous communities for the mass declaration of indigenes of the communities into the All Progressive Congress

Dignitaries from different walks of life and political heavy weights in lmo state and beyond will come out to witness the epoch making event at the residence of Hon. Godson Oparauwakwe’s Villa ,Ndokwu Owalla Uratta at 2pm dot.

According to Anthony Nkwodimma, Chairman, Obibi Ward 3, since the inception of APC in Nigeria ,there have been records of various movement of people from other political parties into the “performing party”, APC.

“This trend is not something that is novel to the citizens of any society .it has been a primordial thing for human beings to search for relevance ,and prestige where they can obtain it. This is not out of place as the psychologists outlined the pyramid of human needs which cumulates belongingness ,esteem need as well as self – actualization”.

Continuing, the party chairman said

“Therefore, the political migration of an individual into any political entity anchors on the fact that a political party is honest and performing .

“This has been a trend since the emergence of the All Progressive Congress into power in 2015 . following the change mantra of the APC administration through the leadership of Mr. President ,Muhammadu Buhari, which in all its capacity tries to deliver their corporate social promises which the people clamored for”.

Some leaders of various organizations , professionals of different walks of life deemed it fit to join this van that has so much to deliver.

The statement further says “Saturday, being the 23rd of October 2021, shall witness thousands of people from Obibi Ward 2, Uratta,Owerri North LGA through the leadership of Prince Lemmy Akakem (Okpata Ozuoha ) are coming out en mass to declare their interest in joining the performing party of the APC, in Imo state.

“This is necessitated by the fact that these individuals have seen a dramatic change from what they considered status quo into a polity where leadership is skillfully administered , managerial prowess exhibited and intellectual mastery leveraged .

“To this point ,one will not want to leave a train that heads to Canaan land as they have observed the attributes of true leadership from our Apex leader , Prince Lemmy Akakem (Okpata Ozuoha) , indeed is a true leader who poses the nature of a leader to his people”

According to the chairman of Obibi Ward 11 Uratta Mr Anthony Nkwodinma Prince Lemmy Akakem has successfully done a lot to be reminded for in his locality and the state in general. he is also a shoulder saddled with the responsibilities of the people of Uratta, Owerri North LGA and Owerri Zone at large.

It was recorded that he is instrumental in bringing the dividends of Democracy back to his people who have entrusted him with their mandate . Come Saturday 23rd of October 2021, Imo state will witness the passion of true followership as the indigenes of Obibi Ward 11 Uratta declares their love for Prince Akakem and the mantle to conferred on him as the zonal leader of APC in Owerri Zone will be witness by people .

Some of the personalities leading the declaration that day are Sir Basil Nwaneri (Rtd) Account (Auditor) Radio Night(Owalla).Elder Israel Aharanwa Author ,Content Developer , political scientist and Chairman PACIFIC GLOBE Ihittaoha,Mr Boniface Kamalu (Bonsa) (Rtd) Clearing and Forwarding Agent (Owalla) ,Mr Obi .C. Ukaonu Rtd , Accountant ,Fed . Ministry of Finance (Owalla) and Duru Emeka Ahumibe (Rtd) Executive Director Bi_water international.(Ihittaoha).