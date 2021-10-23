Missing N114m For Ohaji Electricity Project Appears

Information reaching Trumpeta newsdesk has it that the reported N 114m meant for electricity project of Ohaji communities in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State has finally appeared.

Trumpeta had in previous editions of the newspaper reported how uneasy calm enveloped the entire community over the said disappearance of the millions of naira meant for electricity project.

Our reporter learnt that during the administration of Emeke Ihedioha, an oil prospecting company in the Awara court of area of Ohaji, Waltersmith after worries from the host communities blackout in the area decided to make available a huge sum of money for the electricity project in the communities. It agreed on a certain amount of money totaling N 250m.

The State government was also said to have agreed to be part of the development plans by paying the counterpart fund for the project. It was learnt that for more than ten months Ihedioha left office and a new government came in, the electricity project witnessed a natural death and nothing was heard about it again.

Apart from the government failing to provide its own counterpart fund to complement the N 114 million already released by the company, the one made available was not put into use forcing people of the area to raise the alarm that the money has disappeared.

The alleged disappearance of the N 114m also raised concern among the apex youth body of the area; the National Congress of Ohaji Youths, NACOY who lamented the development.

Trumpeta further gathered that the blackout in all Ohaji communities and indifference approach of the state government prompted the youth body to consider a crusade to rejoin their kiths and kin in Rivers State. Reports from the youths indicated they opted to severe relationship with Imo State and join Rivers State where their affairs shall be taken care off.

However, latest report reaching Trumpeta has it that the N 114m has been made available and in the coffers of one of the State Government interventionists agency.

It was learnt that the boss of the interventionist agency saddled with the responsibility of developing oil producing areas of Imo State in a meeting with youths of the area intimated them of the availability of the fund from government quarters.

From what Trumpeta learnt, Mgbirichi,Umuagwo and Umuapu extending to Ihie, Obitti, Assaa, and Awara shall benefit from the project.

Meanwhile, NACOY President Comrade Emmanuel Chinonye in a message thanked governor Uzodinma and ISOPADEC MD Chief Charles Orie for the money and new turn to embark in the project.