Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Will End Sit At Home, Says Fr Mbaka

Outspoken cleric and the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, AMEN, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka is in the news again.

After getting sanctions from the church for outward speeches that delve into politics, the fiery priest has spoken again.

This time, he is of the view that only the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, will end the sit-at-home order in the south-east.

Igboland is wearing a dangerous notoriety for observing Sit at Home on Monday of every week while other days the IPOB leader went to court and memorable days of Biafra, adherents of the struggle witnessed relaxed activities.

At a sermon in his Adoration Ground ministry program, Mbaka in a video that has gone viral explains that Kanu must not continue to remain in DSS custody

According to the cleric, “For long, nobody has seen him (Kanu) and whether we like it or not, as of today, he is the voice that will open and say something that the entire Igbo youths will say “Amen” to it. We should all be busy talking about the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

“Whether we believe it or not, the sun must rise, it is a matter of time.”