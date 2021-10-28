Assembly Vibes: GOVERNOR UZODINMA SHUNS VAPP LAW?

GOVERNOR UZODINMA SHUNS VAPP LAW?

It appears that the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma is foot dragging on his desire to sign into law, the VAPP law.

Recall that the Law had generated heat after it was introduced and sponsored by the Member representing Njaba, Hon Uju Onwudiwe.

Assembly Vibes discovered that the law is yet to be assented to by Uzodimma who have developed knack to give laws passed by the House speedy attention.

Concern has been expressed by Members of Imo State House of Assembly, and the public following the continued delay in signing of a private-member sponsored bill into Law by Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The State Legislature on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, passed an important bill into Law, after a meticulous public debate.

The Law stands in the name of Hon. Uju Onwudiwe, member representing Njaba State Constituency.

It is titled; “A Bill for a Law to eliminate violence in private and public life, prohibit all forms of violence including physical, sexual,

psychological, domestic, harmful traditional practices, discrimination against persons and to provide maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders”.

Assembly Vibes learnt that three months after the House made the passage, the Governor is yet to assent to it, like he did in other Executive Laws.

It was further gathered that since the inauguration of the present 9th House, aside the controversial Administration of Criminal Justice Law, ADCJ, sponsored by the Oguta Lawmaker, Hon Frank Ugboma, no other individual member Laws have seen the light of the day.

All other Laws passed and hurriedly assented by the Governor were said to be Executive Laws with vested interests.

The continued delay in attending to the VAPP Law after it received knocks and resentment from some Imo citizens, is believed to have a different connotation.

Even when the Law is aimed at combating sexual offenses and other related ill treatment in the society, it is yet to get the Governor’s seal on it.

And until the Governor appends his signature and seal on the paper, it is regarded as a non legal working document.

Recall that some women group recently had advocated that the VAPP bill be signed without further delay considering its numerous relevance that would benefit the vulnerable girl-child and married couples.

Information reaching Trumpeta news deck has it that Uzodinma since then has approved other items brought before him by the House Leadership.

NJABA KILLINGS:

HOW WOMAN LAWMAKER CHEATED DEATH INSIDE HALL

It was by God’s Grace that the female Lawmaker representing Njaba State Constituency in Imo State Parliament, Hon Uju Onwudiwe escaped an unseen danger that took the lives of two traditional Rulers, and left others traumatized.

Sequel to the attack on Njaba monarchs recently by unknown gunmen during a stakeholders meeting at the Council headquarters Nnenasaa, Onwudiwe narrowly escaped death.

Grapevine sources revealed that less than ten minutes the House Member departed the meeting venue, the attackers struck.

While they had almost concluded the meeting, the IMC Chairman of Njaba, Hon Emeka Iheanacho allegedly asked that others should stay behind so they could round up, excluding Onwudiwe.

Luck however smiled on her who now heard the story outside, even while she was still some miles away from the meeting arena.

Saddened by the news, although not affected directly, Onwudiwe had sympathised with families who’s loved ones were affected.

She also sued for peace, praying that such fate doesn’t befall on them again.

ASSEMBLY WORKERS READY FOR MEMBERS RETURN TO CHAMBERS

As the House is slated for resumption today after several holidays by the Parliamentarians, Staffers and Legislative aides are set for business.

Recall that the Legislators have been on series of break, starting with their annual recess to another one month holiday.

All these while, the staffers approach to work was apparently indifferent following the non activeness of the Chambers and Assembly complex.

Ready to work, the workers have put all places in order by tidying and resuming to offices on time.

From the Clerk’s office to other Legislative offices are bubbling as usual with files to attend to.

Aides to the Lawmakers are not left out as they were seen yesterday dusting their masters offices.

AHEAD PLENARY RESUMPTION

UNCERTAINTY IN IMO ASSEMBLY OVER CONTROVERSIAL SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET APPROVAL,

•CASE OF SUSPENDED SIX MEMBERS

All eyes will definitely be on members of the Imo State House of Assembly as the State Legislature resumes plenary session today.

The House had met last week after break arising from long adjournment before adjourning to Thursday 28th October, 2021.

Ahead the resumption, several issues have been bothering the Lawmakers which may be the focus of the plenary session.

Before now, the issue of the report of the ad-hoc committee set up to look into the case of suspended Lawmakers was been awaited.

Recall that about five months ago, six members were suspended when the Speaker, Rt. Hon Paul Emeziem accused them of “unparliamentary conduct”.

Their case was referred to a Committee mandated to present report before the House. Months have passed without a report as the House adjourned on several cases without hearing the report.

Trumpeta learnt that the issue of the suspended six; namely Honourables Uche Ogbuagu, Kennedy Ibeh, Dominic Ezerioha, Anyadike Nwosu, Philip Ejiogu, and Michael Onyemaechi Njoku will be at the front burner of discussion on resumption.

Our correspondent monitoring development in this regard disclosed that the matter was in the Order Paper of the House when they met last and adjourned to today.

A report of the Order Paper business will see the members discuss the matter.

There is likelihood that a reprieve may be on the way for the suspended six after they withdrew from a Court matter seeking to challenge their disqualification.

Trumpeta had earlier gathered that after meeting party leaders to seek a return, the sanctioned Lawmakers withdrew from Court as part of conditions handed them to earn a reprieve.

The future of the suspended six in the Imo State House of Assembly will depend on the outcome of the ad-hoc committee under the headship of the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu.

Similarly, complaints greeting the recent approval of #31b supplementary budget to the Governor by the members will also give the Assembly Lawmakers an attention.

Since about seven Lawmakers reportedly met at the Speaker’s residence to approve the budget, questions than answers have been trailing the legislative exercise.

Reactions over lack of quorum and legal implications of meeting at the Speaker’s house has become a fresh challenge the Lawmakers need to redress and clear.

Trumpeta was further informed that the resumption day will be a veritable avenue for House members to react on the matter.

ORLU ZONAL PROGRESSIVE UNION, ABUJA HONOURS EZERIOHA

The above named Group has honoured the House member for Oru West LGA, Hon Barr Dominic Ezerioha.

The Association yesterday bestowed on him with a “Merit Award Of Excellence”.

Responding, Ezerioha described it as nothing less than an absolute honor, which made him to think deeply.

While promising to live up to expectations, Hon. Ezerioha expressed satisfaction for the honor.