Random Musing: Recently Repaired Aba Road In Shambles

The Imo State government I am sure hasn’t paid the contractor who handed the Whetheral to Naze road by Nekede Poly junction on Aba road. The road has gone bad again barely a year after it was repaired. Recall that the present administration fixed the road some months ago, but a move on it indicate it has gone bad and no longer smooth for traffic. The number of bumps and potholes call for concern.

While one is not trying to recall era of “China roads” in Imo, the state government needs to go after the contractor for a bad job on the road.