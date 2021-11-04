Former Reps Candidate, Chief Dr Marcelli C Oguh Resigns from APGA .Quits As Secretary UK Chapter .Debunks Rumour Of Joining Another Party

A former APGA House of Reps candidate in the 2019 election, Chief, Dr Marcelli C Oguh (Omenma) has resigned his membership of the party.

The candidate who ran for the Ahiazu/Ezinihiite Mbaise Federal Constituency also called it quits to continue to perform as the APGA UK Secretary.

In a letter he addressed to the APGA UK Chairman, dated November 1st, 2021, Dr Oguh while wishing the party well gave reasons for the exit.

Dr Oguh’s letter of resignation reads;

Chief Dr Marcelli C Oguh

APGA UK Secretary

1st November 2021

Hon Ambassador Eric Nzekwe

APGA UK Chairman

LETTER OF RESIGNATION AS A MEMBER OF APGA AND APGA UK SECRETARY

Dear Ambassador Eric Nzekwe

I trust you and your family are well and hearty in the face of the global pandemic and economic stagnation in the UK in particular. I hope this letter will not surprise you, considering my support and commitment to the party.

This letter is to formally tender my resignation as a member of APGA and the Secretary UK chapter. I also would like to use the same medium to thank you for your immense support during the last election in which you worked tirelessly to produce three of us from APGA UK as Federal House of representatives candidates although we did not win, it was certainly an experience and a fight I will not hesitate to fight again at the right platform. At the same time, I extend my humble gratitude to Chief Hon Iwuala, the current state chairman who also supported my candidacy and he is continuously working hard in his current position as state chairman, almost acting as the only opposition party in Imo state without fear or favour, I wish him well in his new position, and I will always continue to lend my support to him whenever possible.

Irrespective of the ups and downs in the party since the last dispensation, I remained strong and unmoved in the party; however, since the popularity of Omenma Ndi Imo Foundation, some LGA leaders in Ezinihitte and Ahiazu are given strict instructions to expel or suspend any Exco member who is also a member of the foundation that if the foundation is not checked, there will be no more APGA in Ahiazu and Ezinihitte hence, the language of expulsion and suspension is the only thing I hear every day in these two LGAs with all manner of phone calls from APGA members asking why ?. Irrespective of these threats, I continued to support the party financially in the little way I could include paying for the expired office rent and other support at the state level. The foundation is not a political party to compete with APGA in Ezinihitte or Ahiazu rather, the kind of strong membership empathy we have and antecedents of the foundation I believe it will certainly improve our party image in the two LGAs fighting against its existence, even I told all APGA Exco members that, if their membership of the foundation will threaten their positions in APGA Ezinihitte, they should give up their membership of the foundation to please their LGA chairman.

Regarding the rumours of me decamping to another party, if such happened, that will be me and I only to announce that not from rumour mongers.

Lastly, please arrange as a matter of urgency to pick up the party properties in my position, especially the membership cards and the banking arrangements that need to be changed either to your office or BOT’s office? I will also advise the bank for the change of signatory. In terms of APGA UK ltd, a constituted entity separate from its owners, I will also transfer the registered office address to the BoT’s office address, and I will resign as the Secretary and Director. Most importantly, the banking arrangement, if not sorted out quickly, the bank might close the account.

Thank you and God bless you and APGA UK members.

Yours Sincerely

Chief Dr Marcellinius Chimnagorom Oguh