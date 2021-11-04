HOW AMARA IWUANYANWU, ALLIES LEFT CHAMBER WITHOUT A WORD

BATTLE FOR CHANGE OF GUARD BEGINS

•EKENE NNODUMELE MAY REPLACE AMARA IWUANYANWU, EDDY OBINNA FOR MAJORITY LEADER

•SPEAKER MEETS UZODIMMA IN ABUJA, AS EX DEPUTY SPEAKER’S ALLIES CLAIM IMPEACHMENT IS PLOTTED AGAINST GOVERNOR

Following the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu by members of the Legislature, the jostle for his replacement has commenced.

The House on Tuesday plenary through a resolution purportedly signed by eighteen out of the twenty-seven Members of the parliament removed Iwuanyanwu.

The action has created a vacuum for the Deputy Speakership seat.

Considering the zoning sharing formula in Imo polity, especially with the principal elected officers, the position is believed to be an exclusive turn of Orlu zone to produce since the former is from Nwangele LGA in Orlu district.

Against the backdrop, out of the twelve Lawmakers from Orlu zone, aside the members for Orlu and Oguta State constituencies who are in the minority caucus of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Hon Paschal Okolie, and Hon Frank Ugboma, respectively, others are said to be up for the race.

But in all, Ekene Nnodumele is highly favoured as it was learnt that cases have been made for him before the State Governor and Leaders in the State.

Same goes for Hon Eddy Obinna of Aboh Mbaise tipped for the Majority Leader in the event of planned removal of the incumbent, Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi reported to be for execution today.

Trumpeta Assembly Vibes learnt that major representatives in the APC majority who may be considered for Iwuanyanwu’s replacement are Honorables; Ekene Nnodumele (Orsu), Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba), Ngozi Obiefule (Is u), Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West), Iheonukara Duru Johnson (Ideato South), and Herclus Cyriacus Okoro (Ohaji/Egbema).

Apart from the aforementioned, other members from Ideato North, Ideato South, Nkwerre, and Oru East LGA whose chances may be off due to certain reasons, the other mentioned six are up to be watched.

For Lawmakers from Ideato North/South, their relationship with former Governor, Rochas Okorocha as brothers may not go down well with the Governor who may have an input to make on who emerges next Deputy Speaker.

For the Nkwerre man, since he was assumed to be Uche Nwosu’s kinsman and strong ally to the ousted Deputy Speaker, his chances of standing consideration for the seat are thin.

Same goes to the Oru East Lawmaker. For the fact he is from same Local Government with the Governor has automatically knocked him out of the plum position.

Baring any unforeseen circumstances in the selection, whoever that would be the next number two Lawmaker would be considered to be a die hard fan of Hope Uzodinma’s administration, who would always be the Governor’s eye in the affairs of the Legislature.

However, as the House reconvenes today, the next Deputy may emerge, depending on the in-house decision and resolution by majority of the House Members.

Having had the courage to pilot the impeachment move against Amara Iwuanyanwu, his colleagues may give him the support to emerge the new Deputy Speaker.

GOODNEWS FOR BLIND CHILDREN, AS STATE LEGISLATURE GIVES NOD FOR EDDY OBINNA’S MOTION ON ESTABLISHING SCHOOL FOR THE BLIND IN IMO

Brighter days are here for the blind persons in Imo State following a resolution by the State Legislature calling for the establishment of school for the blind in Imo.

The resolution followed a passionate motion presented at the floor of the House on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

The people oriented motion was sponsored by the Aboh Mbaise Lawmaker, Hon. Eddy Obinna.

In his passionate appeal, Hon Eddy Obinna submitted that he was neither blind nor members of his immediate family, but for the common good of the common persons on Imo State streets with visually impaired deformity.

He prayed that education being an instrument of growth and development for all nations, requires her citizens regardless of physical deformity to obtain the basic academic formation.

“Noting that the United Nations Children Fund sees eduction as a fundamental human right and the key ingredient in reducing poverty and child labour.

“Aware that even though education is meant for all, the blind are not given equal educational opportunities to enable them become functional citizens who will contribute to the development of the State and their families and also help them live as normal as possible.

“Aware also that other Eastern States have already established schools for the blind while our State is yet to do so”.

Hon. Eddy Obinna while buttressing on the necessity for equal right and privileges of the blind in the State argued that majority of the blind people are talented and needed to be supported.

Speaking further, he presented some instances where blind persons are gurus in their chosen professions, vocations, skills and entrepreneurship.

According to the Lawmaker who almost wept for the negligence of the aforementioned persons, beckoned on the State Government to give the blind a better place and positions in the society, through the establishment of school for the blind.

The motion received the full support of the members who in their respective contributions affirmed that through the school, the blind will be given a reason to live normally and happier like other Children without any discordant feelings associated to their predicament.

The House however resolved to urge the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to establish a school for the blind to enable the blind children have access to education just like normal students.

SPEAKER COUNSELS COLLEAGUES, AS SIX SUSPENDED MEMBERS RETURN TO PLENARY

•”THEY SHOWED REASONABLE SENSE OF REMORSE” -EMEZIEM

Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 sitting of members of Imo State House of Assembly remain a remarkable one to the Legislative House, as Speaker, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem of Onuimo Constituency dropped a heart touching message for his colleagues.

This was after lifting the suspension of the Six Legislators who were barred from Legislative activities for the past five months over what he tagged “unparliamentary conduct”.

On completion of reading out the recommendation of the appeal committee for the suspended members, which eventually saw their immediate recall, Speaker Emeziem pleaded for unity and oneness.

He reminded them that the Legislature has been a sacred place before they came onboard, and should remain so even after their exit for generations to come.

The Assembly helmsman commended the suspended members for carrying themselves with decorum throughout the suspension period.

According to Emeziem, they were recalled because they exhibited a reasonable sense of remorse.

Part of the Speaker’s message reads,

“Distinguished Honourable Members, as a follow up to the decision of the House, I will like to use this opportunity to thank the Honourable members who have deemed it necessary to bring back our brothers and colleagues who have been on suspension since three months.

“On the other hand, I will also like to express my candid appreciation to our suspended friends and colleagues who all through this period remained law abiding and showed reasonable sense of remorse.

“While thanking and appreciating our members on the above grounds, I will like to also use this opportunity to appeal to all of us to toe the way of love and peace amongst all. We must always remember that this is an institution of authority which has been before us and has to remain for generations to come. We must therefore respect and honour it as instructed even by God Almighty.

“I want to express my wish not to allow this circumstance to take place again in as much as we continue to operate in unity, love and understanding of one another. It has been a long period of unstable businesses in the House but I believe that with the expected synergy cum all of us coming together, we shall engage on dynamic and achievable deliberations.

“Sincere thanks goes to the Governor of the state, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma who was very helpful in this circumstance through meaningful advices that has led to this desired reconciliation.

Finally, my brothers and sisters, let us respect constituted authority, love one another and move for progress on our legislative functions. The sky shall no longer be our limit but our starting point”.

IMPEACHMENT SAGA!

MEET THE MARKSMAN, NNODUMELE

The daily events at the Imo State House of Assembly since commencement of the 9th House have continued to unravel the special breed each Lawmaker is made of.

The story of the present dispensation would be incomplete without references to the name of the Orsu Lawmaker, Hon Ekene Nnodumele.

Aside exercising his Legislative duties and Constituency projects, Nnodumele can be said to have the heart to strike.

He showed his iron fisted approach with the impeachment of Rt. Hon Chiji Collins as first Speaker of the 9th House.

Through the motion moved by him, the impeachment gavel knocked out the Isiala Mbano member.

Again, the ruckus of Tuesday’s plenary which saw the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu has further distinguished him as the marksman of the House, who delivers when it comes to removing principal officers of the House.

Surprisingly, when he stood up and aired “point of order Mr Speaker”, including everyone inside the Chambers readjusted their positions with the belief that something sinister is about to hit any of the Principal Officers of the House. It was through the resolution letter signed by 18 members Nnodumele handed the Speaker, that let to the removal of the Deputy Speaker.

Although he doesn’t act individually, but he speaks out the decision reached by majority of the House.

HOW AMARA IWUANYANWU, ALLIES LEFT CHAMBER WITHOUT A WORD

One touchy moments of the last Tuesday’s session at the floor of the House was the manner and quietness the former Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu who left the Chambers few minutes after his removal without uttering a word.

The Nwangele Lawmaker without uttering a word concerning the decision of the House stood up and left the Chambers before the official adjournment was announced.

Also, two of his bossom pals and allies who may have also had sympathy for him joined to leave with scornful looks.