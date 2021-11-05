Late Ogbonna Amadi’s Burial Dec 23, 2021

On December 23, 2021, the remains of Chief (Bar) Ogbonna Victor Amadi will be committed to mother earth in his home town Umuoye, Imerienwe in Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State.

Ogbonna Amadi was many things to many people, as he was a Lawyer by Profession, Philanthropist, Politician, Community Leader, Father, Husband, Friend and Uncle.

His death came as a shock to his friends and relations as he was healthy and died just after a few days after falling ill.

He was an elected member of Imo House of Assembly who was waiting for inauguration when soldier truncated the dream.

Ogbonna, was a former Commissioner for Commerce and Marketing Development under the Governor Rochas Okorocha administration and served as Transition chairman Ngor Okpala LGA.

He was a mercurial politician who had friends across all divides. This may be because he was a member of SDP, PDP, APGA and APC at one time or the other in his life.

“A jolly good fellow who socialized enough and had no dull moment as a company.

Ngor Okpala, Imo State and Nigeria have lost an astute personality, who achieved enough within his short stay on earth, and was billed to achieve more before death cut him down at his prime” Chief Henry Ekpe, who was a class mate of the late devout Christian said.

Ogbonna’s burial billed for December 23,2021 is bound to turn to a political carnival as his friends across political leanings have indicated interest in not only attending the burial, but in participating in the burial arrangement.

Trumpeta learnt that a star studded Burial Committee, headed by Okenze Blyden Amajirionwu, tagged “Pan Imo Burial Committee,” made up of people from all walks of life has already swung into action to give the illustrious of Ngor Okpala a burial that will shake the foundation of the LGA.