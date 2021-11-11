HOUSE TO SIT NEXT WEEK TUESDAY

FINALLY, UZODIMMA MOVES IN, SETTLES FIGHTING IMO LAWMAKERS

•AS EMEZIEM, IWUANYANWU FACE EACH OTHER IN GOVT HOUSE

The war drums beating in the Imo State House of Assembly appears to have been calmed courtesy of the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Apart from suspension of Members which occured few months ago, impeachment hammers have been flying recently.

Apparently worried by the development, the governor was said to have waded into the matter by gathering the lawmakers for a peace parley in Government House, Owerri.

Remarkable of the peace parley was the one to one meeting of the two major warring warlords; former Speaker Paul Emeziem and Deputy Speaker, Amara Iwuanyanwu. Both met and had a picture shot with the governor.

Interestingly, the immediate impeached Speaker, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu had a memorable moment on Monday evening before Governor Uzodimma.

Governor Hope Uzodinma had on Monday received the new Speaker of the Imo 9th House, Rt. Hon Kennedy Ibeh.

Also welcomed were other Lawmakers and the reinstated Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu who was purportedly removed by the sacked Speaker, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem.

Addressing them, Uzodimma aptly posited,

“Yesterday, I received the Speaker Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh and other Members of the Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA) at the Government House and with the new dawn at the State Assembly, I am optimistic that the Legislature have formed a new and united alliance for a productive legislation to the State.

“While I have maintained my submission to the Independence of the Legislature and reverence to the principles of Separation of Powers, I appeal for the collaborative effort amongst all arms of Government in order to deliver dividends to the people”.

Uzodimma further said,

“I therefore, encouraged the Members of the Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA) to play down on all factors that militate against unity in the House while assuring of the Executive’s commitment towards a healthy synergy in Governance to the people”.

REVEALED; UNTOLD STORIES WHY EX IMO SPEAKER WAS IMPEACHED

Real factors associated to why the Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem was impeached by his colleagues have finally emerged, if what Assembly Vibes gathered are considered.

Speaker Emeziem was shown the way out from being the number one Imo Lawmaker and number three citizen in the State by the signature of nineteen House Members.

The action was executed on Monday, barely a week after the Deputy Speaker was reportedly removed and a new Speaker in the person of Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh was elected and sworn-in immediately.

Reason for Emeziem’s ouster may not be unconnected to an alleged fresh romance with a political bigwig from the zone (Okigwe zone), Senator Ifeanyi Araraume.

Moments Emeziem failed in the impeachment of his second in command, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu, revelations related to his alleged renewed relationship with former political master, Araraume came up.

According to several write ups authored by commentators traced to the Deputy Speaker, Emeziem was accused or retracing steps to Araraume, suspected to be an attempt to align with those believed to be political enemies of Governor Hope Uzodimma for an onslaught against the APC governor in the State.

It would be recalled that Emeziem and Araraume had things in common in the past if the 2019 election details are considered. The former Speaker who represents Onuimo LGA was formerly part of the Araraume’s political family named Destiny Organisation when he was handed the APGA ticket for House of Assembly while Araraume was for the governorship. It was believed that the popularity of APGA in Okigwe zone during the 2019 election and Araraume influence were instrumental to the Emeziem’s victory.

Despite dumping APGA to APC where he got the speaker position and working in fresh political romance with governor Uzodimma, the accusations that he visited Araraume recently to congratulate him on the NNPC chairman job appointment sparked off resentment against him by the powers in Government House, Owerri.

It is not hidden that Araraume is at crossroads with the administration of Uzodimma after his struggle to get APC ticket for Okigwe zone senate was futile.

Trumpeta Assembly Vibes was informed that forces in Government House, alarmed by the alleged fresh romance with Araraume prompted the reversal of the Deputy Speaker’s impeachment before going after Emeziem who was removed.

Even though Araraume is currently a card carrying member of APC, there is a major line between his own faction and the Camp Hope faction.

Aside from the Araraume factor, it was learnt that some key office holders from Okigwe Zone were not happy with Emeziem over issues related to APC structure in Imo State. To carry the members of the State Legislature along in the running of the party, Trumpeta was informed that Uzodimma carried Emeziem along in the affairs of the party and the State. In the process, the fair skinned former Speaker was said to have also had unhealthy brushes with top government officials from his zone who could not only come for his rescue but also induced his impeachment.

It was also learnt that the six lawmakers Emeziem suspended in July this year and kept away from the House of Assembly about four months supported his impeachment as a means to get back at him for authorizing their sanctions. Those against the former Speaker were said to have won over the sympathy of the suspended six to prosecute the impeachment.

DEEP CRACK ROCKS IMO ASSEMBLY, MEMBERS SPLIT

•NEW SPEAKER, KENNEDY IBEH, DEPUTY, AMARA IWUANYANWU LEAD MAJOR CAUCUS

•REMOVED SPEAKER, EMEZIEM, EKENE NNODUMELE SPEARHEADED ANOTHER GROUP

Despite the seeming reapproachment in the Imo State House of Assembly brokered by the State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, all is not well with the Imo Lawmakers.

This new development has to with the crisis that has been rocking the House in recent times.

Barely a week after the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu was reported to be impeached, that of the speaker followed even as six members were handed suspension four months ago.

Despite the fact that the impeached Speaker, Rt Hon Paul Emeziem was spotted in Government House, Owerri during a peace parley arranged by the governor where photoshoots were captured, Trumpeta can reveal that deep crack is rocking the House.

The sad narratives that have dominated affairs of the House, according to verifications from this newspaper have led to the existence of two major factions in the State House of Assembly .

While one of the factions is manned by the new Speaker and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh and Amara Iwuanyanwu respectively, the other camp is spearheaded by the impeached Speaker, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, and the likes of Ekene Nnodumele and former Deputy Speaker, Okey Onyekanma of the PDP.

In Ibeh/Iwuanyanwu’s lineup are Honorables; Chigozie Nwaneri, Kanayo Onyemaechi, Obinna Okwara, Herclus Okoro, Uju Onwudiwe, Ngozi Obiefule, Michael Njoku, Johnson Duru, Eddy Obinna, Anyadike Nwosu, Samuel Otuibe, Arthur Egwim, Emeka Nduka, Frank Ugboma, Uche Ogbuagu, Collins Chiji, Dominic Ezerioha, who took part in the impeachment.

The other camp headed by Emeziem has Honorables; Okey Onyekanma, Ekene Nnodumele, Samuel Ogbunikpa and others too yet to openly show sympathy to the group.

Where the remaining four Members; Philip Ejiogu, Paschal Okolie, Tochi Okereke, and Solomon Anukam who are of the PDP belong is yet to be unveiled.

The factions are traceable to events of the House in the past five months.

However, those at the Speaker’s good book are tipped for juicy committees which would be constituted any moment from now.

MEET IGOLO NJABA, THE IRON LADY OF THE HOUSE

Igolo Njaba as Uju Onwudiwe is fondly called represents Njaba State Constituency in the State House of Assembly.

She is currently serving her second tenure in office.

Firstly elected in 2015, Rt. Hon. Uju Onwudiwe got a return ticket to the House in 2019 under the Action Alliance, AA, and later switched to another political party.

One thing that will never be forgotten in the annals of Imo State House of Assembly are the roles she has so far showcased in the present House.

It may not be out of place to state that Onwudiwe has tested the Speakership of the House, and has joined the ranks of those who have held sway as Speaker of the House.

It was on record that she played a role in the impeachment of the Speaker of the 9th House, Imo Assembly.

Again, she served as the Speaker Pretempore, who held on briefly on Monday before the reinstatement of the Deputy Speaker.

With her strong voice while seated at the Speaker’s desk and hit the gavel, Rt. Hon. Uju Onwudiwe can be fondly called the “iron lady of the House”.

HOUSE TO SIT NEXT WEEK TUESDAY

Legislative business of the House, according to information scooped by Assembly Vibes would resume next week Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

After last Monday’s exercise that saw some changes in the Imo Assembly, members retired, and are said to return to the Chambers on Tuesday.

The new Speaker, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh would fully ascend the throne and preside over the plenary.

Part of items expected to be in the front burner for discussion may be the approval of Commissioner nominees.

Also, the Speaker is likely going to assign new Standing Committees of the House same day, considering that the House had been operating for months without Chairmen and members of each relevant standing committees.