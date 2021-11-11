More Troubles For Impeached Ex Speaker, Emeziem •May Be Ostracized Over Alleged Misdeeds •Members Insist Deputy Speaker, Iwuanyanwu Was Never Impeached, Deny #2.5m Each Bribe

By Onyekachi Eze

More troubles lies ahead the recently impeached Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, as his colleagues recount his alleged misdeeds.

Going by what Trumpeta learnt, stiffer penalties may be handed to the Onuimo lawmaker if latest words coming out from the members are considered.

Emeziem has been accused of numerous misdemeanors leading to his impeachment.

Recall that Emeziem was impeached on Monday over five count allegations thrown against him by the House.

Amongst his sins as outlined in the impeachment notice signed by nineteen Lawmakers include; forgery, high handedness, abuse of power, unparliamentary conduct and act unbecoming of a Lawmaker.

However, while the dust was about cooling down, he would be having more tough time ahead of him.

Irrespective of an indefinite suspension handed on Emeziem as well, other two were affected, more sanctions are about to be placed on him.

However, at a press conference held yesterday by the House, anchored by the Deputy Chief Whip, Hon Eddy Obinna, he revealed that against speculations in public, the Lawmakers didn’t collect any dime to impeach Emeziem.

Eddy Obinna said what happened in the House is a normal parliamentary process seen everywhere around the World.

He asserted that the House before now has been in turmoil, causing series of rancour and disaffection.

On that note, the Aboh Mbaise representative opined that judging by those abnormalities in the House, majority of the members decide to chose a capable Speaker who will hold firmly, unite and restore peace in the 9th House.

“And who is that person? He is Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh who is most prepared, highly cerebral, experienced, and who is a consumate, friendly, legislator. A team leader to be at the head of the 9th Assembly.

“Now he has assumed office with the deputy his co-pilot, the two combination will not only ensure peace and tranquility, but will give Imolites effective legislation”.

Speaking on the purported impeachment of the Deputy Speaker by Emeziem, Eddy Obinna stated that Amara Iwuanyanwu was never impeached.

He said, “The Deputy Speaker was not impeached. There was a purported impeachment. As Legislators, we now come together, looked at the purported exercise, and discovered there were flaws and we rectified it.

For the want of clarity, he asked if anyone saw the signatures of any Lawmaker who signed the so called impeachment of Iwuanyanwu? Nor seeing any Lawmaker granting interviews concerning the purported impeachment?

Hon Eddy Obinna stated, “The signatures you are seeing everywhere were 19 signatures of members that elected Rt. Hon Kennedy Ibeh to be our Speaker. It is in public domain showing it’s authenticity, but that of the so called removal of Amara Iwuanyanwu by Emeziem was a charade”.

Sequel to that, Eddy Obinna pleaded for the public to support the present administration in Imo, led by Governor Hope Uzodinma, pointing out that as Legislators, they are not leaving ant stone unturned in ensuring healthy synergy with the arms of government.