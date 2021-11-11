Aftermath of Anambra Guber Election: Uche Nwosu Predicts Doom For APC In 2023 Election

A former governorship candidate and in-law to Senator Rochas Okorocha, Chief Uche Nwosu has asserted that the future of the All Progressive Congress APC, in the next general election is in danger, except certain measures are taking to redeem the party.

Nwosu who sought the ticket of the APC to run for governorship election in 2019 in Imo State but later got that of AA where he came second after the polls, regretted that with the manner events are going, failure awaits the ruling party if certain issues are not properly redressed.

What gave Nwosu the reason to speak on the matter was the outcome of the Anambra election where the party experienced a dismal outing of the party’s candidate, Senator Andy Uba coming third behind the PDP and APGA candidates who returned second and first respectively.

Apparently worried by the result, Nwosu posited that the APC should be held responsible for the misfortune in Anambra adding that the inability to even win a single LGA in the 21 councils of the state was as a result of “self inflicted” injuries.

The former Chief of Staff and Commissioner for Lands in Imo State during Okorocha’s time accused the party of lacking respect for the founding Chieftains of the party in the South East Zone, he alleged were latter neglected in the scheme of things.

According to him, the party not only abandoned those who worked hard to form and grow the party in Igboland but showed immense preference to joiners from another party.

While declaring that APC has no reward system, Nwosu regretted that the likes of Okorocha, Dr Chris Ngige, Labour Minister, his science and technology counterpart, Ogbonnaya Onu and George Moghalu, reputed to be founding fathers of APC in the South East were ignored in the issue of Anambra State governorship battle.

Nwosu insisted that APC needs to retrace steps in the conduct of free and fair primaries, as well as reconcile all the aggrieved members to enable it rediscover from self afflicted crisis before the 2023 election.

Said he “ if the founding fathers of the party are not appeased and handed back the reins of the APC, its fortune will continue to go down”