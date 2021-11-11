Nnamdi Kanu: Uncertainly Over Fresh One Week Sit-At-Home

Again, tension has risen in Igboland following the outcome of the November 10, 2021 court case involving leader of the pro Biafra group, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOP, Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu has been standing trial over charges related to treasonable felony for which he has appeared in court three times.

But on the last day which was Wednesday, the judge of the Federal High Court adjourned till January 19, 2022 over the walk out staged by the lawyers to the IPOB leader in the court.

The outcome has aroused mixed feelings that have instilled fear in the minds of the people in the South East zone that the IPOB may declare another one week sit-at-home in Igboland.

It would be recalled that the day Kanu went to court and it was adjourned to 10th November, IPOB declared one week sit-at-home. The sit-at-home commenced from last week Friday till the Wednesday the court was held.

Fears are heightened that with the inability of the court and federal government not granting Kanu opportunity to regain, IPOB might go back to the one week sit-at-home from the regular Monday sit-at-home.