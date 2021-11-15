Imo PRP Holds State Congress, Elects New Executive Committee

As the 2023 general elections hots up the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Imo State chapter has taken a bold step to gear itself towards clinching victories at the various contests.

At the weekend the party founded by the late Aminu Kano held its State congress which took place at the Bongo Square, Owerri where it elected fresh hands to run the affairs of the party for another four years.

The election was presided over by the party’s National Vice Chairman, South East, Comrade Joachim Anyanwu. He first dissolved the old executive even as he urged the incoming administration to pilot the affairs of the party to install a PRP government. Anyanwu described the job of the new executive members as a divine assignment and charged them to be guided.

The State Congress Planning Committee Secretary, Comrade Ifeanyi Eluwa Henry in an opening statement expressed appreciation to the delegates for their presence and called for a better administration of the party.

At the end of the exercise which was conducted by consensus the following persons emerged as the officers. They are Hon Uche Isiodu, chairman, Hon Joe Soronnadi, vice chairman, Comrade Ogbonna Martins, secretary, Osuoha Juliet, financial secretary, Uwabuike Anayo Peter, Auditor, Achonwa Amaobichukwu, Publicity Secretary.

Others are Ugwulor Chimaraoke, organizing secretary, Julius Ugwoke, legal adviser, Oguejiofor Louisa, woman leader, Anumibe Chiazor M, youth leader, Hon Victor Amadi, assistant secretary, Nwolu Ifeanyi- Assistant Financial Secretary. The congress planning committee was chaired by Chief Cajetan Orji (aka ojeweta-go getter).

In his acceptance speech, the chairman, Isiodu, applauded the party for its resolve to move away from the ugly past where the party was retrogressing each day. In his words, “I am assuring that you will not be disappointed. Come 2023, PRP will shine in Imo. We shall occupy all the positions

“Every member of the party should help the state executive committee because we can’t do it alone. It is not enough mouthing our ambition. We must walk the talk. Today marks a new beginning in Imo PRP. We appreciate our national vice chairman for all his guidance and still count on him’’.

The exercise was supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the police and members of the State Security Services. Each of the officers in their post election speech pledged loyalty to the party promising to take it higher.