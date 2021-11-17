Thousand To Benefit From Ezenwa Onyewuchi’s Free Medical Treatment

Over ten thousand people will benefit from Distinguished Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi’s free medical treatment which was flagged off yesterday.

Performing the ceremony the senator who represents Imo East Senatorial District, Owerri Zone, in the National Assembly, stressed that the outreach is in continuation of his gesture of appreciation to the people of the zone for massive support and vote for all PDP candidates in 2019 elections.

He said his choice of Arunta, Mbutu, Aboh Mbaise for the flag off is mark of respect to the ex Gov Emeka Ihedioha for his trail blazing leadership attributes.

Senator Onyewuchi disclosed that the exercise is further proof of his effort towards fulfilling his electoral promises to Owerri Zone, assuring that he will never rest on his oars in his effort to bring democracy dividends back home for his people.

According to him, his office assembled specialists in different areas of healthcare for the exercise, even as he expressed confidence in their capacity and preparedness to provide topnotch services to the people.

He further disclosed that the exercise will be carried out in two different centres in all the nine local government. areas of the zone, pointing out that the decision to take the exercise down to the grassroots is to, ensure that rural dwellers who find it difficult to access medical services due to high cost will benefit from it.

Earlier in his speech, team leader of the medical team, Dr Chigozie Ekeozor said the team is fully prepared and motivated for the exercise by the lawmaker who he said is bankrolling the outreach 100%.

He disclosed that the outreach will be a comprehensive healthcare package in which every type of medical condition will be treated, calling on the people to avail themselves of the golden opportunity to get properly treated.

Some of the beneficiaries of the exercise Lolo Victoria Ibe and Nwachukwu Uche lauded Senator Onyewuchi for remembering those voted for him in 2019, promising to sustain their support of him.