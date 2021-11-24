A GLANCE AT SPEAKER’S CHIEF OF STAFF, KELECHI ONYEGBULE

CHIGOZIE NWANERI COMMENDS GOVERNOR, IMHA ON LAW FOR REACTIVATION OF DEVELOPMENT CENTRES IN IMO

•CONVEYS ORU EAST DELIGHT

Apparently satisfied with the amended Local Government Development Areas Administration Law, passed by the Imo State House of Assembly, yesterday, November 24, 2021, the member for Oru East State Constituency, Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri has commended his colleagues for the legislative exercise.

He also commended Governor Hope Uzodinma for setting the pace in Imo, by bringing back Development Centres.

Speaking with Correspondents after the plenary, Nwaneri described the amendment law as paramount, aimed at upholding community development.

He stated that for the thorough job the members did in passing the amendment Law, communities have a lot to gain, unlike in the past administrations that most of the policies and programs of government were settled only at the center.

Giving kudos also to the Governor, Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri enthused that Uzodinma has continued to exhibit high sense of devotion, panache and responsibility, adding that he is virtually touching all the facets of Governance.

Speaking further, he disclosed that the development centres is sited across Imo communities.

Trumpeta learnt that the following localities are part of Areas created newly in Oru East;

Oru Central Development Area ( Amiri Ward 1 and Amiri Ward 2), Oru North Development Area ( Amagu ward and Akuma Ward). And, Orujiriaku Development Area in Akatta Ward 1, Akatta 2, Akatta 3 and Akatta 4.

In a similar note, he expressed the delight of his Oru East constituents for being among the LGAs to be included in the new structure.

While pledging his constituents’ support to the present administration to thrive, Hon. Nwaneri assured of more democracy dividends and effective representation.

For the recent military and youth clash recorded at Awo Omamma, part of Oru East, the House member sued for peace and asked that normalcy returns, while the State Government handles the matter.

Nwaneri also ceased the opportunity to caution people against fanning the embers of war instead of preaching for peace, stressing that no place develops in the midst of fracas and such security instability.

DEVT CENTRES BOUNCE BACK, AS IMO ASSEMBLY PASSES AMENDMENT BILL INTO LAW

•NUMBER SWELLS TO 51

Good news for Imolites, as a bill seeking to amend the Imo State Local Government Development Areas Administration Law No. 3 of 2005 has been passed into Law by the State Legislature.

It would be recalled that Governor Hope Uzodinma had recently disclosed of plans to return Development Centres in the State.

The Development Areas lastly functioned during Chief Ikedi Ohakim’s administration.

At the plenary session of yesterday, Members of Imo State House of Assembly debated and eventually passed the bill into Law.

The Lawmakers overwhelmingly supported the bill, which received the gavel after recommendations made by the ad-hoc committee set up to investigate on the feasibility of the bill if passed.

Earlier in his presentation, the Majority Leader who represents Owerri West State Constituency, Hon Kanayo Dele Onyemaechi disclosed that the amended Law will increase the Development Areas from forty-four to fifty-one.

Hon. Onyemaechi gave an insight that members would be appointed from each Areas, as a proactive step to bringing Governance closer to the people.

He said, given by the Governor’s desires in ensuring the equitable distribution of Imo’s wealth and resources, the Development Areas will do more work than pushing all the task to the LGAs only.

He also said at this juncture, the LGAs will be relieved of some of its administrative burden, while the Development Centres Managers will see to the welfare and development of their respective Areas.

Reading out the recommendation of the ad-hoc committee headed by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, with his Members, Hons, Kanayo Onyemaechi, Michael Onyemaechi Njoku, and Uju Onwudiwe, Speaker Kennedy Ibeh opined that the House has it on good authority to go ahead and pass into Law considering its relevance and benefits the grassroots would gain from its reactivation.

Haven been passed into Law, it’s therefore expected that the Governor would assent to it in no distant time for its implementation.

A GLANCE AT SPEAKER’S CHIEF OF STAFF, KELECHI ONYEGBULE

One commendable feature that may characterize the emergence of the new Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly is his panache for quality and competence.

Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh who became the new Speaker of the 9th House has swung into action, legislative wise and in the appointment of his aides.

One of those is his Chief of Staff, Barr. Kelechi Onyegbule.

Barr Onyegbule is a refined Counsel and Researcher; Bachelor of Law, Master of Law holder, and currently a Doctoral candidate in IMSU.

He is an Associate Member of Chartèred Institute of Arbitrators, United Kingdom and a Member of Nigerian Bar Association. He is the Managing Partner of Leeds Legal and Chief Executive of Kelgo Ind. Services Ltd.

A former youth leader and youth Representative of Imo State in the Niger Delta Stakeholders Forum chaired by Godsday Orubebe, and a Former Senior Special Assistant to Obowo Local Government Chairman between 2015 to 2016, his political sojourn was fully given air of life by his appointment as Senior Legislative Assistant to the Speaker and Member Representing Obowo State Constituency and currently earned the elevation as Chief of Staff.

Apart from being a product of the studentship, mentorship, and character fortification of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Barr. Kennedy Chidozie Ibeh, he has a proven credential with strong character and unimpeachable integrity.

He hails from Umunachi, Obowo, Imo State.

In his acceptance speech, Barr. Kelechi thanked God and his principal for the opportunity.

He assured to uphold the attributes that earned him the position, as well as using it effectively for the service of Imo populace.

IBEH APPOINTS ONYEKACHI IFEANYI HIS CPS

Considering the duty bound schedules associated with the office of the number three citizen of a State, Speaker Kennedy Ibeh, of Imo State House of Assembly has appointed a Journalist, Mr. Onyekachi Ifeanyi Ndubuisi his Chief Press Secretary.

The letter signed by the Speaker’s Chief of Staff, Barr. Kelechi Onyegbule, disclosed that Onyekachi’s appointment was with immediate effect.

The Speaker however conveyed his expectations towards effective service delivery.

Until his appointment, Mr. Ndubuisi works with the National Newsbreak Newspapers, Owerri.

Assembly Vibes however wishes him well in his new found job.