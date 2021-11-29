Uzodinma, Okorocha Trade Words Over Insecurity in Imo

The state of insecurity in Imo State has sparked of media war between Governor Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Imo has not known peace in recent times with the state witnessing violence that has led to loss of life and property in various parts of the state.

Former governor of the State, Senator Rochas Okorocha while speaking at the Senate chamber regretted about what has been going on in the state concerning insecurity. He asked for urgent measures against the ugly trend in the state. Okorocha condemned the continued insecurity and lashed at the government of the day for the lapses, and called for the intervention of Senate and other relevant bodies.

Okorocha’s comment didn’t go down well with the state government under Uzodinma who accused the former governor or being behind the ugly and worrisome situation in the state. The state government through several of their media channels alleged that Okorocha should be in the know of the insecurity in the state.

Speaking through his media aide, Sam Onwuemedo over the allegation of sponsoring insecurity, Okorocha noted that he has offered himself for investigation and urges the IGP to investigate him of the allegation.