The body of an Amazon and a peace maker, the late Ezinne Evelyn

Oyibogalu Nwamkpa will be interred on Friday December 3, 2021 at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Awa, Oguta LGA, Imo State.

A statement released to the press by Chief Oliver Nwamkpa, her son stated that on Thursday there would be a wake-keep in her husband’s place, Umudikeogu village, Awa in Oguta LGA that would precede the burial on Friday.

The outing service will take place on Sunday at the same church according to the release.