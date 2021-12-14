Imo Bleeds As Monarchs Go Into Hiding, Traditional Ruler, Four Others Murdered

Going by the misfortune that has befallen traditional rulers in Imo State, many of them have gone into hibernation.

This is as a result of upsurge in attacks target at the royal to father.

After the ambush against the traditional rulers at Njaba local government which led to the death of two with others injured, another one had become the victim of suspected killers known as unknown gunmen.

Trumpeta notes that in nearby Mbaitoli LGA, a Traditional Ruler and Father of former Deputy Governor was the brief guest of dare devil kidnappers while that of Aboh Mbaise is yet to be released.

Even as the dust raised by the previous kidnap incidents are yet to rest, Njaba LGA was in the news again with the killing of another monarch.

The gunmen murdered the traditional ruler of Atta ancient kingdom in the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo state, Edwin Azike.

According to eye witness account to Trumpeta, after report of his kidnap the previous night, the corpse was discovered at the market square in on Friday morning.

About four persons were also gruesomely murdered on Thursday in the community after the monarch was kidnapped.

He listed the names of those shot dead on Thursday to include, Iyke Oduozor, a 17- year- old apprentice and one Lady Dominica and another whose name could not be ascertained.