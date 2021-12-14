Samdaddy Anyanwu Takes Over PDP National Secretariat, Preaches Peace In Party, Blasts APC

By Onyekachi Eze

An erstwhile parliamentarian from Imo State, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu (Samdaddy) has officially assumed office as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Following his successful emergence as the party’s scribe after the congress, Samdaddy was inaugurated alongside other party officials, on Friday.

At his acceptance speech, he enjoined aggrieved party faithful that left across the country over unresolved internal issues to come back, assuring them of genuine reconciliation.

Anyanwu also urged concerned Nigerians to utilize the ongoing PDP E-registration and revalidation exercise to join the party, saying that such avenue remains the only option available to rescue the country from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He maintained that the current National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP was elected not only to rebuild the party but to rescue Nigeria from economic servitude, political imbalance and avoidable security lapses.

The erstwhile Senate Committee Chairman on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions regretted that instead of Nigeria to move above economic and political challenges, the country has continued to crawl like a sick baby without any hope of survival under APC administration.

According to him, the level the country would have attained if PDP was in power, will take Nigeria another 30 years to reach should the All Progressives Congress continues to hold unto power.

He therefore charged Nigerians especially, the youths to rise above ethnic sentiments and fight for their rights, stressing the need for all hands to be on deck to foil APC’s plot to rig the 2023 elections.

Anyanwu insisted that Nigeria is gradually passing through excruciating pains orchestrated by the current government of APC due to leadership inexperience, adding that the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP in place has what it takes to engender fresh air in Nigeria.

He enjoined Nigerians to be part of the political revolution that will enthrone economic stability, social equality and ethnic harmony under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).