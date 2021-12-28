Umuezegbu Royal Dynasty Buries Queen Mother, Son

The bodies of Lolo Obiageri Oludia Ogbuehi (Queen Mother) and Prince Alaguorjiaka Ogbuehi of the Royal Dynasty of Egbuoma Ancient Kingdom in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State will be interred on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

A statement released by Prince Ezennia Denton Ogbuehi, Agu Udo of Egbuoma disclosed that the interment will be preceeded by a wake keep at Umuezegbu Royal Family Ubahudara Village, Egbuoma.

The statement invites friends and associates to join the family pay the deceased their last respect.