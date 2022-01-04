Charles Oguibe Hosts 1983/88 Set Of St Peter Claver Seminary Okpala •As Classmates Honour Ebere, Amaeshi

By Onyekachi Eze

The 2021 annual congress of the 1983/88 set of St. Peter Claver Seminary Okpala has successfully taken place leaving lovely memories behind.

It was held on Monday, December 27, 2021 at the country home of the Class President, Charles Oguibe, in Umuokoro Eziama, Ngor Okpala LGA, of Imo State.

The Convener, Charles Oguibe in his opening speech welcomed his classmates to his palatial home and thanked God for the gift of life and sustenance over all the Old Boys.

He described their convergence as an annual reunion event disclosing that they seized the opportunity to launch their constitution.

Also, he stated that the Class recognized two of their Classmates Messrs Prof. Kenneth Amaeshi, and Hon. MacDonald Ebere who have made their marks in their various fields of endeavor.

Prof. Amaeshi was appointed the Chief Economic Adviser to the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma while Hon. MacDonald Ebere emerged as the Imo State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Oguibe averred that the recognitions of both persons were unanimously adopted following the numerous contributions both have made.

Prof Amaeshi was recognised for his contributions in Academics and human development, just as Hon MacDonald Ebere was recognised for his services to the State in politics and governance.

The Class President expressed delight that their recent elevations are worthy of commendation, especially as they continue to make the 1983/88 set proud.

Still relishing in their thirty years graduation from the Seminary in Okpala celebrated few years ago, Oguibe revealed that the Class is not relenting in impacting on humanity, which has remained sacrosanct.

Trumpeta learnt that aside the renovation of some block works at their Alma mater (St Peter Claver Seminary Okpala), they have also donated Hilux vehicle for the school and bought academic equipment like laptop the 1983/88 Class has remained united.

Charles Oguibe who vividly explained his political stance, said, although he is apolitical, he will continue to support every good policy and program of the Government, more so as seen in the willingness of the Governor to deliver democracy dividends.

Appreciating the award of honour, the State APC Chairman, Ebere lauded his classmates for identifying with him.

He promised to use his office in the service of people and his APC family. He promised

to remain a good Ambassador, while calling for support towards the Imo Government.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Mr Tony Asamonye described the group as a set of likeminds, who believe in unity of purpose. He rated every member of the class high both in character and learning.

The gathering had the presence of the wives of the old Students, Ngor Okpala IMC Chairman, Chief Blyden Amajirionwu, the LGA APC Chairman, Engr. Jude Ukaegbu, the Eziama Okpala ward 4 Chairman, Arthur Ndubueze Odoemenam, community men and women, as well as friends and associates from all walks of life.