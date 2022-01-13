Ahead 2023 Election: Imo Governor Romances APC State Party Excos, LGA, Ward Officers …Lavishes Xmas Packages Youth, LGA, Ward Leaders

Conscious of the importance of state, LGA and Ward officials of the APC ahead next general elections, the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has started to give them sense of belonging.

This year is a crucial period of politics ahead the 2023 election. The governor, not wanting to be left out of control of the party structure on Tuesday played host to all the party officials.

Trumpeta learnt that at the Government House, Owerri, the state working committee led by Hon MacDonald Ebere, LGA chairmen and secretaries including youth and women leaders as well as ward chairmen and secretaries all gathered for the governor’s treatment.

Aside from felicitating with the party officials on the festive seasons, the governor it was further learnt used the opportunity to get close to them while giving them assurances of a romantic relationship.

Issues related to politics were not divorced from the discussion Uzodinma had with the party officials signaling indications that the parley may not be unconnected to the political task ahead.

Trumpeta also recalls that since he got into power and witnessed festive seasons, this is the first time he had such a parley with the party officials.

It was gathered that the party officials appreciated the recognition as the governor went further to dole out packages including cash.