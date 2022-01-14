More Troubles For Imo APC Uzodinma’s Camp Hope, Okorocha’s Rescue Mission In Fresh Power Tussle

Even as the centre cannot actually hold at the national office of APC over kicks from a group plotting against the plans for the national caretaker committee on the extraordinary convention planning committee (CECPC), factional war has resumed over the soul of Imo State.

Since 2018, APC in Imo has not been at rest over conflict of interest between two major groups interested in the soul of the party.

The two major groups are those loyal to former governor Rochas Okorocha known as the Rescue Mission and that of Camp Hope. While the Rescue Mission under Dan Nwafor as chairman comprises former appointees of the former governor, CampHope is an assemblage of the new comers into APC with Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Overtime, the two groups have been at each other’s throat over who is incharge of the party in Imo State.

Despite conducting the State, LGA and Ward congresses to elect new office holders last year by the national office which Uzodinma’s men captured, the Okorocha team is still claiming leadership of the party structure.

A flash back by Trumpeta notes that before the 2019 election, the Dan Nwafor elected exco was removed by the then National Working Committee NWC, before it was replaced by the Marcon Nlemigbo led team. After Nlemigbo comes Macdonald Ebere, after last year’s congresses.

However, Nwafor group, apart from going to court still claims to be at the helm of affairs of party in Imo State.

The renewed fight resurrected recently when the new APC State leadership under Macdonald Ebere issued a statement asking Okorocha who is representing Orlu zone in the senate to resign for improper representation. The statement said that having lost focus, Okorocha should quit the senate.

Before the call for Okorocha’s resignation could reach the public consumption, Dan Nwafor group fired back to declare that the Ebere State Exco lacks the powers to make such statement.

Subsequently, the Ebere State Exco, enjoying enormous support from the present state government has called for the arrest of Nwafor and Co, alleging that they are imposters to the throne.

Trumpeta learnt that while the Uzodinma group are planning to tame opposition element claiming to be party state excos, Dan Nwafor and backers are unrelenting by holding tenaciously to previous court cases to claim their mandate as party officials irrespective of the congresses.