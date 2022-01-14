Ogechi Njoku: Governor Uzodimma, A Man Of Few Words; Celebrates His 2 Yrs In Office

By: Onyekachi Eze

The Director General, Hope Support Group, Barr. Mrs. Ogechi Njoku-Ehirim has congratulated the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma over his second year anniversary in office.

While family, friends and associates roll out the drums in celebrating the Governor’s two years anniversary, his Special Adviser, Ogechi was not left out as she poured encomiums on the Imo State Chief Executive Governor.

In a message signed by Barr. Ogechi Njoku-Ehirim, obtained by Trumpeta Newspaper, yesterday, in Owerri, Uzodimma was described as the anointed one sent by God to salvage the State.



She disclosed that in Uzodimma, she saw a political titan who neither believe in rhetorics nor talking much like others, but believes that his words will speak for him.

Recalling the wild jubilation that greeted the declaration of the Supreme court Judgement of January 14, 2020, proceded by the swearing-in on January 15, 2020, she averred that, the Governor has not disappointed Imolites.

Barr. Ogechi opined that the Governor has tenaciously taken the State to a enviable height within the past two years he held sway as Imo Governor.

The female Special Adviser thumbed up for the Governor for the massive infrastructural development across the State.

The empowerment of Imo youths, men and women by the Government was not played down.

Not forgetting, Ogechi extolled Uzodimma for his penchant in reviving all the moribund Industries in the State, which, according to her will not only address unemployment issue, but would create an enabling environment.

Speaking further, she stated that before the emergence of Hope Uzodimma, Imo roads were in a mess, which she said the Governor has fixed over fifty, as other roads comprising both the rural yet to be completed.

Barr .Ogechi maintained that the vision and mission of the 3R mantra of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Recovery were on top gear, as could be seen in the Governor’s determination of recovering all Imo’s assets illegally diverted by the previous regime.

Commenting on the peace of the State, she commended the Oru East born Governor for dousing all frayed nerves and combating crimes and banditry.

Sequel to that, she called on Imolites, especially politicians to close ranks and work with the State Government in delivering democracy dividends.

Also wishing the Governor more wisdom, strength, good health and courage in piloting Imo affairs, she called on support, while expressing optimism that before end of the tenure, the State will be greater than what it used to be.