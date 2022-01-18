“SARS” Resurfaces In Imo Again?

Another disturbing factor in Imo State calling for concern is the operation of uniform men under the guise of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, months after their activities were disbanded.

If what Trumpeta Newspapers gathered are to be considered, there is possibility that the crapped SARS department previously dissolved by the Nigerian Police Force following the fallout of the “ENDSARS” protest in 2020-2021, may have resurfaced again in Imo.

Not only that the men are allegedly accused to have renewed their harassment towards youths, they are now believed to be moving closely with the other police officers.

For the umpteenth time, complaints have resurrected following activities of the SARS operatives who operate with a gold colour sienna vehicle, black-on-black outfits, with red cloth tied on their riffles.

This newspaper reliably gathered that for some period now, youths resident in Owerri have enjoyed a relative peace, but seem like the joy associated with the disbandment of SARS have come to an end.

Our roving reporter who monitored activities in Owerri last weekend reports that people, especially youths took to their heels within the Amakohia and Okigwe axis of Owerri over a randy arrest by the operatives.

It was learnt that without any established fact, young men with flashy cars are purportedly arrested and made to pay heavy amounts ranging from thirty thousand naira to fifty thousand naira, only.

In some cases, this newspaper gathered, the arrested youths are taken along to the police headquarters where they secure their bail with the amount mentioned above.

The activities of these men is said to have raised further eyebrows and tension among residents of Owerri metropolis.

The residents, it was further gathered are sprouting for a shutdown if nothing is done on the rising level of police and SARS brutality in Imo.

Recall that the nation a year ago was grounded over SARS brutality, an action that claimed lives.

It was an effect of it that led to the crapping of the SARS department and its integration into other police formations.

Unfortunately, the Owerri case appears differently as discontent greets the bounce back of SARS in Imo State.