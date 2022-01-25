Aftermath of Dec 26 2021 Church Shoot Out: Okorocha’s Son In-law, Nwosu Moves Against Uzodinma’s Aides .Drag Suspects To IGP, SA Youths To Gov Runs To Court





The dust raised by events that characterized the shooting and subsequent arrest of the former Chief of Staff to the Imo State Governor, Chief Uche Nwosu at St Peters Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire, in Nkwerre LGA of the State is yet to abate as a new chapter where aides of Governor Hope Uzodinma are being hunted.

Trumpeta recalls that after the burial of his late mother on December 22nd, 2021, Nwosu, also son in-law to Okorocha was thoroughly humiliated when masked policemen invaded the Church premises to whisk him away.

Nwosu was not only forcibly taken away from the church but taken to a waiting jet which flew him to Abuja.

Since that incident, accusations have been flying with the state governor and that of the former, Senator Okorocha throwing words over the matter.

But a new dimension has been added with the force headquarters going after Uzodinma’s men who are seeking means to escape police invitation.

Trumpeta learnt that based on a petition Nwosu may have filed before the IGP over the manner police operatives came to disturb the police of the church and subsequently whisked him away.

It was gathered that on receipt of the petition, a top security aide of the (names withheld) was ordered to appear before the force investigators for interrogation after which another aide, said to be incharge of youths was also invited.

Trumpeta however gathered that not less than four officials linked to the state government are under police watchlist concerning the matter.

Our correspondent learnt that one of the aides who was invited to report for an interview with the AIG incharge of Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) Abuja at Room 303, 2nd floor, Force CID Complex in Monday failed to appear. He asked for further days to enable him make it.

But, it was gathered that the appointee rather than honouring the police invitation, chose to go to court to stop the force.

In a court summons Trumpeta saw circulating online, one Hon Eric Uwakwe as Applicant in a motion ex-parte against the IGP, Assistant IGP (Force Intelligence Bureau FIB), DCP Olaolu Adegbite, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Hon Uche Nwosu and Darlington Chidera Ibekwe, to enforce his fundamental right enforcement procedure.

Uwakwe also sought an order of Interim Injunction restraining the Respondent from taking further steps in connection with the matter by maintaining statusquo and staying all actions in the matter pending the determination of the substantive motion on Notice already filed.