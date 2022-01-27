Heavy Traffic In Owerri: Security Agencies Block Okigwe Road, As Naze, Orlu Road Traffic Lights Break Down

Road users in Imo especially the Capital City have cried out over the incessant traffic congestion that has bedeviled major parts of the roads in Owerri Municipal.

Recall that following the sit-at-home declaration by IPOB on January 19,2022, security agents as gathered by Trumpeta resulted to blocking the road from Owerri , Government House, Prisons to Government Secondary School section of Okigwe road apparently to forstall attack on government establishments by unknown gunmen.

This singular act has continuously caused heavy gridlocks on Okigwe road, Bank road, Wetheral road, Mbari street up to Ikenegbu Layout areas forcing road users to suffer untold hardship in the past one week.

Some of the road users who spoke to Trumpeta in anonymity for fear of victimization condemned the blocking of roads by security agents over what they described as unwarranted fear of being attacked by unknown gunmen, calling on the state government and the state Police Commissioner to find a lasting solution to the ugly situation.

They lamented that a short journey which takes about 5 minutes from Wetheral road to Orji area now takes over 1hr because of the heavy traffic the blocked Okigwe road caused.

In a related development, commuters in the State have equally called on the Transport Ministry and State Traffic Management Agency to come to their aid following the perceived brake down of the Traffic Lights at Naze/Nekede junction on Aba-Owerri road as well as the Orlu road junction.

One of the bus drivers who narrated his ordeal on the said sport at Naze junction appealed to the government to urge the agency incharge of traffic Lights to always do a routine check on its performance as well as to ensure that the timing corresponds with the traffic wave.

He noted that the Traffic Lights if well maintained, will certainly help to ease traffic in the capital city.