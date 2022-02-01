Fresh Crack In Imo Assembly As 6 APC Lawmakers Plan Defection To PDP

After witnessing a moment of respite by the leadership and members of the Imo State House of Assembly, another round of trouble is about to commence in the State legislative arm.

Going by what Trumpeta gathered from the members of the House of Assembly, not less than six lawmakers who are of the All Progressive Congress, are reported to be planning to move to the PDP en masse.

Since the present House debuted in 2019, members have been changing party platforms at will, thereby fuelling speculations that with expected mass exodus about to hit the ruling party and considering the rumoured new political marriage between the PDP and the camp of Okorocha in APC, some members of the party will definitely leave to APC.

A member of the state Assembly who didn’t want his name mentioned revealed that those waiting to leave the party at the moment are mainly the marginalized ones who are not only uncomfortable with the leadership style of the State governor Senator Hope Uzodinma and the new Speaker, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibeh but also aggrieved over the manner they are being treated despite their membership of the ruling party.

It was learnt that the APC members wanting to leave the party are those who have been denied ownership of the party structure from ward to LGA level which was done during the congresses. Also leaving are those of the ruling party serving suspension since Ibeh came into power as Speaker.

“You know some of us who are members of the APC are still serving suspension imposed on them by the Kennedy Ibeh leadership and nothing is done about it by both the governor and the party. How do you think these members would be part of the party again especially now the preparations for next year’s elections have commenced. If you have ambition for 2023 election either to return or go higher and is suspended by the party, the option is for the suspended members to change party platform,” headed.

Trumpeta learnt that some of the House members who have deep rooted affinity with the Okorocha political family are also getting ready to dump the APC. This newspaper gathered in good authority that the APC members willing to move to PDP have been having series of meeting to fine tune their plans for the appropriate time to make their intentions known.

Due to the inability of the newspaper to speak to some of the fingered lawmakers said to be planning to dump APC for PDP, it was difficult to extract words from them on reasons for the move and when it would be made public.