2023 Battle For Orlu Zone Senate Ticket: Jones Onyeriri, ThankGod Ezeani Split Imo PDP, Return To War Front .Former Deputy Gov, Gerald Irona May Join Fight

A rematch of what transpired in Orlu 2019 zone senate ticket primaries between two former House of Reps members; Honourables Jones Onyeriri and ThankGod Ezeani for the PDP ticket come 2023 is about to happen.

The battle for who got Orlu zone ticket for senate in 2019 was majorly between Onyeriri and Ezeani before the former carried the day for the final contest won by Senator Rochas Okorocha of the APC.

Going by events within the camps of the two politicians from Orlu zone at the moment, there are indications that both Onyeriri and Ezeani will seek the votes of the delegates to emerge ticket winners later this year.

While Onyeriri who represented Nkwerre, Nwangele, Isu and Njaba Federal Constituency before he booked exit in 2019 will return to the war front for another show of strength, a second time, the former Ideato Fed Constituency man in Abuja, Ezeani started the senate aspirant quest since 2015 he lost to Senator Hope Uzodinma then of PDP.

A return in 2019, saw Onyeriri sholve aside Ezeani which has initiated a rematch even as the former deputy governor, Hon Gerald Ironna is reported to be warming up to make a move for the Senate.

Already, the party hierarchy including the rank and file are said to be divided by the expected renewed contest between the two as well as rumoured coming of Irona.

The campaign trains of Onyeriri and Ezeani are also said to have intensified their consultations and reach out to major stakeholders before going out on full throttle for the ticket when party primaries commence.

Trumpeta learnt that they are running neck to neck in the run up to the main struggle which has seen the leadership of the party in the zone and the state divided on who to support for the ticket. The crux of the matter is who to give support to emerge the candidate considering the war chest of APC in Orlu zone where the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma hails from.

While some leaders are of the view that Onyeriri be given a second chance to try his luck, others feel that Ezeani who has been showing interest for the senate in the past two elections be giving a chance this time to carry the party’s flag leaders of the zone also thinking that instead of the two contending parties, a newcomer like Irona should be draft into the contest to try his luck.

Further information has it that the coming of Irona may further split the party structure as many of the PDP stakeholders in Orlu zone are of the view that the former Deputy and one time member who represented Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Fed Constituency may come in to be used to settle the scores between Onyeriri and Ezeani.