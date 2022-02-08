VETERAN BROADCASTER, DEACON OKECHUKWU EKENZE FOR BURIAL FEB 11

Arrangements for the burial of a well known, celebrated and highly respected veteran broadcaster, Deacon Christopher Okechukwu Ekenze have been released.

A press release by the Chairman of the Burial Central Planning Committee, Ambassador Onyebuchi Onyeikegbulem disclosed that the burial will take place on Friday, 11th February, 2022 at his hometown, Obingwu Ohii in the Owerri West Local Govt Area.

According to the press release, the corpse will lead the Aladimma Hospital Mortuary, Owerri at 7.30am for his hometown where lying in state takes place in his compound at 9am.

Funeral Church Service by the Assemblies of God Nigeria holds at 10am at the same venue with Agape Love Band led by Ambassador Israel Anyanele and the Voice of the Cross,, Brothers Emma and Laz performing.

Interment holds immediately after service in his compound.

Ambassador Onyeikegbulem also revealed that on Thursday, 10th February, 2022 – the eve of the burial – a gospel crusade in honour of the late hugely successful soulwinner and marriage counsellor, Deacon Okechukwu Ekenze will take place at his compound.

The District Coordinator of the Men’s Ministries Department, Assemblies of God Nigeria, Owerri District, Rev. Vitalis Nwanne will be the guest speaker while music will be supplied by the Voice of the Cross, Reverends Emma and Laz.

It will be recalled that the late Okechukwu Ekenze discovered, trained and nurtured many of today’s raves of the moment in broadcasting in Igboland.

He was a sincerely committed Christian in words and deeds, a loving husband of one wife, caring father of two children and survived by many brothers, sisters and a host of other relations.

He died on Sunday, 7th November, 2021 after a brief illness, aged 73.