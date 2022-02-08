Imo Communities On Fire Over Governor’s Staff of Office To New Traditional Rulers

Except the Imo State Government brings in measures to calm frayed nerves another round of instability is about to be witnessed.

Imo State has turned to another haven for complaints and protests few days after the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma handed over staff of office to 51 new Traditional Rulers in the state.

At an elaborate event in Government House, Owerri, Uzodinma handed the 51 Ezes authority to perform as monarchs in the various autonomous communities.

Trumpeta learnt that the action of the governor has created more confusion, chaos and protests in the various autonomous communities than peace and harmony.

In Okpala community of Ngor Okpala LGA, tension is high as the people of the area are said to be restless following staff of office handed to a different person that is not the choice of the people. It was learnt that due to political reasons, the supposed traditional ruler enjoying the support of Okpala autonomous community had his name omitted for another candidate. The action of the government saw women, youths and men from Okpala throng Owerri to register their connoyance.

Protests have been rocking Itu autonomous community of Ezinitte Mbaise LGA of the state with two factions claiming the throne while the state government is accused to have looked another way in the choice of a new Eze.

Same crisis is being witnessed at Owuahia Eziudo, in the same Ezinitte LGA where the people are insisting on Chief John Epiegha as Eze of the community whereas another identity was handed recognition by the state government.

Similarly, in Owerri North LGA, where Prof Amobi Uwaleke before now held sway, another person was handed the staff of office to spark off row in Obibi Uratta autonomous community. Unconfirmed reports have it that after four years as the monarch, Amobi Uwaleke has ceased to be the royal father for allegedly attending the burials of the mother of former Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Uche Nwosu. Another Eze has been crowned and handed staff of office.

Ohaji/Egbema LGA also has a fair share of the troubles arising from the recent staff of office distribution to one of the Nwokoma’s of Umuokanne autonomous community, Ohaji has also caused commotion in the community on the fate of another waiting monarch for the Okanne Ukwu autonomous community, Chief Benjamin Alua.

Ikeduru is also boiling after the staff of office handover. Moments after some new monarchs were recognized by the governor, trouble commenced. For instance, Trumpeta was informed that while Eziama autonomous community hasn’t agreed on terms for a new Eze, Iho Dineze contenders are in court battling on who should be entitled to the throne before government named those for the office.

Trumpeta further gathered Ezeship disputes are ravaging the communities as tension is high after the staff of office handing over ceremony.