Oha Owerre Adopts Anukam for 2nd Term, Pleased With Owerri Municipal Lawmaker’s Representation

By Onyekachi Eze

In line with the maxim which says, “A reward for good work, is more work”, might be in order for Hon Solomon Anukam, Honorable Member representing Owerri Municipal State Constituency at the Imo State Parliament, over the avalanche of endorsements trailing his 2023 second term bid.

One could be imagining what led to those, but the recent explanation was aptly given by Oha Owerre, Council of Elders.

Anukam, who won his first term mandate to represent the people of Owerri Municipal LGA in the Imo State House of Assembly, came under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, up till date.

Even when the defection spree was rife among Imo Lawmakers, he remained in the umbrella party, and currently the Minority Whip of the 9th IMHA.

With his midas touch to sound legislation, the Council of Elders, otherwise known as “Oha Owerre” have thrown in their weight behind his re-election in 2023.

This was affirmed in a recent gathering of the titled men, wherein they expressed satisfaction with the representation of Hon Solomon Anukam to the people of Owerri Municipal LGA.

Speaking on behalf of the Oha Owerre (Elders Council), Oha Shedrack Obichieozo disclosed that haven assessed Anukam’s first tenure in the Imo Legislature, they found him fit for a second journey in the IMHA.

Oha Obichieozo submitted that in both community and people oriented representation, Anukam wasn’t found lagging, hence, their support for him.

He added that the Lawmaker has been very close to them, and had always shown willingness in responding to their yearnings, whenever the need arises.

Apart from making open their adoption of Anukam for 2023 re-election, the Elders thumbed up for him, for remaining steadfast, resolute and firm to his party and the people of Owerri Municipal, despite all the pressure from the Government of the day to move to APC.

According to them, such firmness was a mark of a true leader, found lacking among most of his contemporaries in the political circle.

Reassuring their stand, they enjoined Solomon Anukam not to deviate, rather, should see any opportunity now as the people’s choice and an avowed decision.

Responding, Hon. Solomon Anukam thanked the Oha Owerre for extending their support to him, stating that he won’t fail the trust reposed on him by them and Ndi Owerri Municipal.

Highlight of the official endorsement which took place at Oha Owerri hall was showers of blessings from the Elders Council.