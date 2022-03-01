Imo Assembly 2023: Jubilation In Mbaitoli As Opara Begins Consultation

The race for Mbaitoli State constituency seat in the forthcoming 2023 general election is said to have become more interesting as one of the likable and capacity leader, honourable Chinasa Hamilton Opara has commenced his consultation to represent Mbaitoli in the State Assembly.

Honorable Opara, who is a native of Achi Mbieri autonomous community and a financial up to date member of Ezinihhite ward Ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Mbaitoli chapter.

The Imo Assembly hopeful, made his aspiration known during a consultative meeting with all APC Party LGA and Ward Executives held in his residence, Achi Mbieri on Friday, 25 February 2022.

While addressing the party faithfuls, Chief Opara pointed at some of his antecedents in the past years of his developmental politics in Mbaitoli, in empowering the youths as well as projecting good governance and responsive legislation.

He reinstated his unflinching support and loyalty to the 3R Administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma, while commending the governor’s efforts in restoring the lost Glory of Imo state and bringing the confidence of Imolites.

He made it known that he is vying for Mbaitoli state constituency seat in the platform of APC because of his love and commitment for Mbaitoli development, adding that it is only through APC government can Mbaitoli people partake in the dividends of democracy.

Opara extolled the leadership of the party from the National to the Ward level, while urging party faithfuls to remain in unity and committed in piloting its affairs.

It is worthy to note that recently, over two thousand sons and daughters of Mbaitoli are set to join APC in honor of Honorable Chinasa Opara’s house of assembly aspiration, while youths across Mbaitoli towns are clamouring for Hamilton 2023 agenda.