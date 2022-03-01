Nduka Anyanwu Declares For Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency in APGA For 2023

A notable business man and a great Philanthropist in the state Hon. Nduka Anyanwu who is the founder of Nduka Anyanwu foundation has vowed to reset and set Imo on the part to restructuring.

He made his intentions known to good people of Umuokirika and the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA party faithful in a meeting which was held at the premises of the ward Chairman Comrd. Chikodi Boniface Odom where he declared officially his intention to contest for Ahiazu Mbaise state constituency seat for 2023 Imo State House Of Assembly.

Addressing party men and journalists he mentioned that all he is soliciting for from. them is their unflinching support, prayers and goodwill to enable him come out victorious so he could be of immense help to the people of his community in terms of development.

Continuing, he eulogized the state Chairman Hon. John Iwuala for being a good team player which his presence as the party leader has strengthened the party.

Hon. Nduka the Mbaise born business man turned politician insisted that he is very optimistic that he will make it to IMHA come 2023, while advising party faithful to always work in synergy with aspirants to enable them achieve their goals and shun all negative devices speaking against credible election.

Furthermore, he advised them not to be distracted by mere words and gifts but rather remain focused so as to enable them unanimously field their choice candidate.

Speaking, Chikaodi Odom the ward chairman of the party in Umuokirika informed the people that Nduka’s good humanitarian gestures and good pedigree has endeared him to lots of persons and for that reason, has no doubt that if he wins he wouldn’t forget his people.

Furthermore, he stated that his philanthropist nature has gained him lots of awards of which the most recent was that given to him on the 25th of February, 2022 by AFAN as he swore he wouldn’t relent in doing good.

He maintained that all he owes the party is to do all that is expected of him believing that the party reciprocates in like manner.

Also speaking was Chief Augustine O.S Anyanwu (Mmaduoha Umuokirika) who vehemently advised that the party executives should support him to the end despite all odds.

Nduka answering different questions asked him by his people which revolves around his seriousness and eagerness towards protecting his vote maintained that he will do everything humanly possible towards ensuring that all expected of him are put in place by God’s Grace.

Ossy Okoro the Owerri Zonal youth leader APGA and Pastor Peter Ejere of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN Ahiazu Chapter advised Nduka to choose his campaign council, to always ask for God’s direction from God for without him he would achieve nothing.

They asked him to remain steadfast and hopeful that light would definitely shine on his favor

He was equally made to know that his obligations and tasks have increased with him declaring his interest to run come 2023.

The highlight of the day was the special prayer the people made on Hon. Nduka Anyanwu to show they are in support of his vision