Imo APC In Trouble Over Dan Nwafor’s Supreme Court Case ….Judgement Reserved for May

Uneasy calm is pervading the Imo State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, as Supreme Court has taken mandate to deliver judgement on who takes charge as the party’s authentic executive.

Imo APC has been swimming in trouble over who is in charge of the party leadership since 2018 the faction led by Dan Nwafor was sacked by the National Working Committee of the party to install that of shortlived Marcon Nlemigbo.Four years after the excercise and despite the organization of party congressses to elect new officers under Macdonald Ebere, leadership tussle is still tearing the party apart.While Ebere has received certificate of return to act as the state party chairman in line with his exco, Nwafor is in court asking court to return his mandate back.After two wins at the appellate and Appeal Court, the matter is before Supreme Court where judgement has been slated for May this year.Meanwhile, while reserving judgement, the judge noted that Nwafor remains the party chairman pending final decision.Trumpeta learnt that the party is shaky at the moment as the members do not know the true situation with regards to who calls the shot. Our correspondent who visited the party office on Okigwe road learnt that the Supreme Court issue was the subject of discussion and those present differed on what would be of the party after the Supreme Court judgement.Trumpeta further learnt that most of the party officials are not comfortable with the position of the Supreme Court on giving Nwafor the mandate to still be recognized while reserving judgement for two months.A top official of the party told our correspondent that “the outcome of what transpired in Supreme Court and reservation of judgement for May is giving us cause to worry. We are not sure of what is happening in the party at the moment. Besides, we are not even sure of what next in May when the final judgement comes up. Everyone is quiet and a bit tensed of what would befall the party in May”The party official who pleaded anonymity said that all eyes are on the governor to salvage the situation for those on his side. Trumpeta however gathered that should the Supreme Court judgement goes in favour of Nwafor who has been declared winner on two occasions in the previous court, the leadership template of APC in Imo will change to favour the Senator Rochas Okorocha camp against those of Governor Hope Uzodinmma.